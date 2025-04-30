When Beyoncé calls, the Beyhive answers. Opening night of the icon’s Cowboy Carter tour was packed from wall-to-wall with hardcore fans, each singing along to her country-leaning hits like country-leaning hits like “Texas Hold ‘Em,” “BLACKBIIRD,” and “Tyrant”. Following Bey’s lead, everyone looked rodeo-ready in double-denim, bolo ties, and cowboy hats galore. Even the VIP section got the cowboy-core memo. Oprah, Victoria Monét, Solange Knowles, Lizzo, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Vanessa Bryant, and Gabrielle Union each tapped into Beyoncé’s country-ified aesthetic, but it was Union’s leather concert look from H&M that went viral on Instagram.

Shortly after the curtain closed on the Grammy winner’s three-hour show, Union gave her 21 million IG followers a sneak peek at her Cowboy Carter experience. “This ain’t Texas, but @beyonce made it feel like it,” she captioned her post, which received over 100,000 likes (and counting). In the photo dump, Union posed in all-black attire, starting with a micro-mini leather skirt from the wallet-friendly retailer’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection. From there, she continued the leather theme with a sleeveless crop top covered in fringe. Then, the Bring It On alum’s bandana upped the Wild West vibes even more. The scarf’s birds seemed to pay homage to chart-topping song, “BLACKBIIRD” on Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter album. Her Western-inspired wardrobe wouldn’t be complete without a cowboy hat and boots, so Union coordinated her Stetson hat to embroidered Tecovas. Surprisingly, the A-lister skipped a purse, earrings, and a necklace, which ensured all eyes went to her leather look.

If the Cowboy Carter tour is anything like Renaissance, the next 31 shows will be as star-studded as opening night. So, stay tuned to TZR for more celebrity concert outfits in the coming weeks. Who knows? Maybe Union will pull out her Western-wear once again before the tour ends in July.