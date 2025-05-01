It’s officially cowgirl season. Of course this era was kicked off when Beyoncé first announced that her next act would be inspired by her Texas roots, but now that she’s finally touring with country-laced songs from her AOTY-winning Cowboy Carter album, fans everywhere are carefully curating their concert looks with classic elements of the genre — like fringe, Stetson hats, and of course, big hair. And that includes the celebrity set. Though relatively low-key in her cowgirl-coded look, Lori Harvey took her cue from Dolly Parton’s classic saying, “The higher the hair, the closer to God” when selecting bouncy, soft curls as her hairstyle for the night.

Cowboy Carter celebrated its first show at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium with a star-studded crowd that included everyone from Oprah (in a Canadian tuxedo, no less) to Lizzo. While Beyoncé herself combined elements of both Act I and Act II into her series of designer performance ensembles — think white leather Mugler chaps and a patchwork denim Cavalli catsuit — the high profile attendees were a mixed bag of subtle and over-the-top looks in reference to the country theme. For example, Gabrielle Union with a fringed leather tank and mini skirt from none other than H&M accessories with a Stetson hat and cowboy boots. On the other hand, Harvey went for a more pared down approach with a billowy black tie-front blouse with light wash jeans and snakeskin boots. In line with that, her rendition of the classic big country hair was more suited to a modern LA woman like herself.

In fact, the model’s side-parted, light golden brunette, curly bob may have actually taken a page from none other than Beyoncé. The “16 Carriages” singer turned up with a similar style —albeit in platinum blonde — late last summer for her whiskey brand’s launch party. Harvey may have dialed the volume down a few notches, but the inspiration is there. And who better to set the tone for Cowboy Carter’s dress (and beauty) code than the artist herself?

As for the rest of her concert glam, Harvey stuck with a few of her go-tos, like tight-lined eyes, bright blush, and nude glossy lips. The complete look struck the perfect balance of her own aesthetic, with just enough cowgirl sprinkled in to suit the important occasion.