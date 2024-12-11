Though they’re sprouting up everywhere today, pinky rings first gained traction during the Victorian era. Over the past century, prominent male figures like Franklin D. Roosevelt, Elvis Presley, and The Sopranos’ fictional character Tony Soprano (played by James Gandolfini) adopted the jewelry. Once catered primarily to men, pinky rings are now a staple in the jewelry collections of all genders — not to mention A-listers like Kim Kardashian, Blake Lively, and Bella Hadid. And the celeb set is making a compelling case for test-driving the style this fall.

According to Oumaima Benharbit, founder of ASHAHA, the age-old jewelry look is a hot ticket item right now because it represents individuality and a touch of rebellion. “Their size and placement make them inherently bold yet elegant, allowing wearers to express their personality in a subtle way,” she tells TZR about the jewelry trend. The expert adds, “In recent years, there has been a growing appreciation for vintage aesthetics and heritage-inspired designs, which align perfectly with the statement-making nature of pinky rings.”

Meanwhile, Natasha Chipman, founder and creative director of Natasha Schweitzer, notes how pinky rings can be especially sentimental. “We sell a lot of signet rings in particular to be worn as pinky rings, engraved with a date or letters of significance — which creates a really special personal signature that can be handed down through generations as an heirloom piece.”

Ahead, TZR highlights 13 of-the-moment ring options — pinky promise you’ll like them.

David Yurman Sculpted Cable Pinky Ring $375 See On David Yurman Wear this textured silver cable ring alongside sleek, smooth styles for a cool, eye-catching contrast.

Natasha Schweitzer Oval Diamond Signet Ring $2,272 See On Natasha Schweitzer Featuring a small but mighty oval diamond, Natasha Schweitzer’s signet ring is one of those pieces you’ll reach for every morning.

Notte Jewelry Wildflower Bloom Pinky Promise Ring $39 See On Notte Jewelry This flower-shaped style from Notte may resemble something you owned in middle school — but hey, who said that’s a bad thing? Give it an elevated spin by working various luxe gold pieces into your jewelry look.

Shay Jewelry Ruby Pear 18kt Rose Gold Pinky Ring $7,950 See On Mytheresa To give it all the attention, pair this statement-making ruby pearl-shaped ring with more minimal looks.

ASHAHA Marilyn Gold Yellow €1,690 See On ASHAHA Set your sights on ASHAHA’S diamond-encrusted Marilyn ring, which boasts an intriguing square shape.

Méga Jewelry Horseshoe Pinky Ring $92 See On Méga Jewelry A horseshoe is known to represent good luck, and this pinky ring is sure to bring good vibes. And for under-$100, it would make for an excellent holiday gift (should you still be checking people off your list).

Maya Brenner Perla Pinky Ring $575 See On Maya Brenner Equal parts elegant and elevated, Maya Brenner’s pearl-adorned ring will be a go-to all-year round, particularly for special occasions.

Mejuri Signet Pinky Ring $248 See On Mejuri Netflix’s One Day star Leo Woodall rocked a simple gold signet pinky ring throughout the series. Take notes from the character and make the look a mainstay in your jewelry rotation, too.

Little Liffner Ice Cube Pinky Ring $300 See On Little Liffner As the name suggests, Little Liffner’s take on the trend is made to replicate an ice cube. And it sure is cool, huh?

Kinn Studio Françoise Layered Ellipse Ring $820 See On Kinn Studio All eyes will be on this chic layered gold ring from Kinn Studio. The beauty of this piece is it gives the effect of multiple stacked styles.

Bea Bongiasca Pinky Give Them Flowers Signet Ring $2,000 See On Bea Bongiasca With its flower silhouette and soft pastel purple shade, Bea Bongiasca’s pinky signet ring is a quirky, cute option for bold dressers.