Ever since November 2016, when Meghan Markle confirmed her relationship with Prince Harry, the fashion muse has frequently reworn outfits — a trademark for members of the Royal Family, especially Kate Middleton. Over the years, Markle’s recycled a beige trench coat dress from Canadian label, Nonie; a blue Veronica Beard shirt dress; purple midi-dress by Aritzia; and a striped Martin Grant dress (just to name a few). And most recently, on October 5, the Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at a Children’s Hospital Gala in a red Carolina Herrera dress, which Markle originally debuted at another A-list affair in 2021.

Marking her first red carpet appearance since the 2024 ESPY Awards in July 2024, Markle arrived at the JW Marriott in LA for the gala, which honors patients and pediatric workers. The Suits alum looked poised in the aforementioned little red dress, complete with a plunging halter-shaped neckline, a center slit, and a column silhouette. She tapped into her penchant for monochromatic moments by pairing the sustainable look with matching ruby sandals. In true Markle fashion, she opted for minimal jewelry, starting with her signature Cartier Love bracelet, diamond stud earrings, and no necklace, which drew all the attention to her luxe ensemble.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment

Once Markle’s latest step-and-repeat dropped online, it didn’t take long for fans to recognize the silk-faille dress. The royal first wore the Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2022 design to the Intrepid Museum’s Salute To Freedom Gala in November 2021. Hand-in-hand with Prince Harry, she donned the same glam gown, except with a detachable train attached at the waist. The complementary voluminous skirt flowed behind her and revealed the layered thigh-high slit. This time, Markle selected similar accessories, including drop diamond earrings, the same Cartier bangle, a diamond tennis bracelet, her slim wedding band, and once again, no necklace. Satin slingback pumps rounded out her red carpet attire.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment

While Markle’s outings are impossible to predict, with the holiday season fast approaching, she’ll likely pull another look from the archive soon. So, tune into TZR for all the deets on her next notable number.