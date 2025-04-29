And just like that, Beyoncé is on the road again. On April 28, almost two years after the Renaissance World Tour ended, the icon kicked off her Cowboy Carter Tour. On night one of her 32-stop streak, the Grammy winner performed over 30 songs, including country-leaning hits like “Texas Hold ‘Em,” “BLACKBIIRD,” and “Tyrant” — dressed in rodeo-ready attire, of course. In true Beyoncé fashion, the audience was packed (she sold out L.A.’s SoFi Stadium once again), the performance top-tier, and her costume changes constant. If you scored a ticket to opening night, you know she never stayed in one look for too long.

Throughout the three-hour show, each custom design stayed true to Beyoncé’s Western-wear era. ICYMI, she opened the debut production in an all-white Mugler moment. Complete with a fringed jacket, suede chaps, and a plunging neckline, Beyoncé looked angelic in her “American Requiem” bodysuit. Similar to her recent red carpet walks, a Stetson hat and cowboy boots finished her first ‘fit of the night. A few songs later, she switched into double denim, courtesy of Roberto Cavalli. The Italian label designed multiple one-pieces for her Renaissance tour, so it’s no surprise that Beyoncé sourced the brand again. This time, Roberto Cavalli went full cowboy-core with a fringed jumpsuit, a matching cowboy hat, and a belt buckle à la the Wild West. Marking her second chaps-clad look of the evening, Beyoncé coordinated with Blue Ivy (who’s dancing in the tour) in rhinestone-covered Burberry. The brand’s iconic plaid underwent a countrified makeover with a long-sleeve bodysuit, matching chaps, and another statement belt.

But wait — there’s more. Ahead, see all of Beyoncé’s outfits from the opening night of the Cowboy Carter Tour. And stay tuned to TZR for more, because knowing Bey, new looks will continue popping up until the final show in July.

Rodeo-Ready Mugler Moment

Julian Dakdouk via PictureGroup/Shutterstock

Before taking the stage at SoFi Stadium, Beyoncé posed for photographers in her all-white Mugler, including a plunging bodysuit, suede chaps, bedazzled cowboy boots, and a fringed jacket. Her look wouldn’t have been complete without a Stetson hat.

Denim-On-Denim Roberto Cavalli

Julian Dakdouk via PictureGroup/Shutterstock

Always on board for a denim duo, Beyoncé sparkled in a patchwork jumpsuit from Roberto Cavalli, one of her favorite ateliers on and off the red carpet.

Rhinestone Burberry Plaid

Julian Dakdouk via PictureGroup/Shutterstock

The show delivered endless jaw-dropping moments, but the waterworks arrived when Beyoncé took center stage with her daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi during “Protector.” The mom-of-three was all smiles in Western-inspired Burberry plaid.

Bandana-Esque Moschino

While riding a mechanical bull (casual), Beyoncé gave her devoted fanbase a 360-degree view of her bandana-esque jumpsuit from Moschino. The rhinestone-covered piece was adorned with paisley, celestial, and Western shirt motifs.

Projection Gown

While singing the operatic section of “Daughter,” the underlay of Beyoncé’s long-sleeve ballgown projected an electronic light show.

“America Has A Problem” Print

Potentially inspired by John Galliano’s newspaper print, Beyoncé performed multiple chart-topping hits in a black-and-white bodysuit and matching opera gloves.

“Crazy In Love” Homage

Longtime fans recognize this bedazzled top, micro-mini Daisy Dukes, and fur boots as an homage to her “Crazy In Love” music video from 2003.

American Flag Gown

Beyoncé closed out the Cowboy Carter L.A. show on the highest of notes: in an American flag-inspired gown with a voluminous petticoat underneath.