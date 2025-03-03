After months of waiting, Meghan Markle’s lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan is just hours away from hitting Netflix. While other celebrities would fill the day before the release with last-minute press events, the Duchess of Sussex went a more laidback route. On March 3, Markle skipped a packed promo trail, and instead appeared on the cover of People Magazine. Alongside a tell-all interview, the icon channeled her show’s effortlessly chic, West Coast aesthetic in the initial image. And in true Markle form, her minimalist style streak continued beyond the front page, with multiple denim and linen looks.

Just a few hours into the work day on Monday, the publication shared the cover photo on Instagram, even though the physical copy won’t hit newsstands until later this week. Esteemed photographer Jake Rosenberg captured Markle at her home in Montecito, California in March 2024. In the year-old close-up, the multi-hyphenate looked ready for spring in a subtly sheer white button-down — one of her everyday staples. It’s not shown on the cover, but later in the spread, it was revealed that Markle wore the linen piece with dark leggings and knee-high boots. Then, she upped the spring-ready feel with a wide-brim straw hat in a timeless tan shade. The Suits alum completed her ensemble with minimal jewelry, including her favorite Cartier Love Bracelet and her wedding band, of course.

A few months later, in June 2024, Rosenberg returned to Markle’s home to snap a few more pics of the A-lister. In the second shot, Markle picked vegetables from her garden in a denim sun dress, complete with thin straps, a midi-length pleated skirt, and cascading buttons down the front. She accessorized with the wide-brimmed hat seen on the cover. For the third and final photo, Markle changed into the same summery set from March.

Yes, fans would’ve loved a stylish promo trail from Markle. But according to the teaser trailer (which she posted on IG a few days ago), her new show offers plenty of outfit inspo. In the behind-the-scenes video, she’s first spotted in a beige Loro Piana sweater, with a striped cardigan from Jenni Kayne thrown over her shoulders. Then, the camera cuts to Markle in another white button-down tucked into cream pinstripe Zimmermann shorts. Next, while cooking in her kitchen, the former actor embraced her affinity for monochrome moments in a dusty rose suit set. All this to say? Markle’s show is ripe with spring style.

The best part about her People feature? You can pick up your own copy later this week — only after you’ve binged With Love, Meghan, of course.