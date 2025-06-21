Lori Harvey knows how to make a statement — and not just with her fashion choices. The 28-year-old model and founder of skin care line Skn by LH and swimwear brand Yevrah, is a mainstay on the fashion circuit. And a quick scroll through her Instagram feed reveals Harvey’s ever-evolving beauty aesthetic, especially when it comes to her hairstyles. While, yes, Harvey does have a few signature looks that she returns to time and time again — think sleek buns, cascading waves, and curly ponytails — she isn’t afraid to experiment with her hair. In fact, the it girl has changed her length and style plenty of times over the years. She’s done unexpected chops, short braids, and the wet hair look. One standout moment? Her cover shoot for Numéro Netherlands, where she sported a platinum blonde pixie paired with bleached brows. The edgier look was a far departure from the slicked back buns and bouncy waves Harvey usually wears.

Whether she’s debuting a fresh bob, embracing natural texture, or trying something completely new, one thing's certain – Harvey knows how to always keep us guessing. Ahead, here are some of the most memorable hair looks she’s worn throughout the years.

Big, Bouncy Curls, 2025

For the first show of Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour, Harvey chose soft, bouncy curls as her hairstyle for the night.

Flippy Bob, 2025

For her 28th birthday party, Harvey gave the classic chin-length bob a ‘90s twist by flipping the ends.

Cornrows, 2024

On a trip to Abu Dhabi back in 2024, Harvey paired a vintage John Galliano for Dior dress with straight-back cornrows.

Butterscotch Blonde, 2024

Last summer, Harvey switched up her hair color, going from a dark hue to a rich butterscotch blonde shade.

Braided Ponytail, 2024

Harvey showed up to a British Vogue and Tiffany fashion week event with a sleek and versatile braided ponytail.

Natural Curls, 2024

Harvey flaunted her natural and voluminous curls on a trip to Marrakech last year.

Long Pixie Cut, 2024

In a teaser clip for the Peacock drama series, Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, Harvey can be seen with a ‘70s inspired pixie cut and a wash of blue eyeshadow.

Short, Curly Bob, 2023

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Harvey made her red carpet debut with then-boyfriend Damson Idris at the final season premiere of Snowfall, and she paired her black, off-the-shoulder gown with a short, curly bob.

Half-Up, Half-Down Waves, 2022

Harvey paired her Chanel set with gorgeous half-up, half-down waves for a special Black Beauty Roster event. The entire look was professional and polished yet still fresh.

Sculpted Bun, 2022

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

At the premiere of Me Time, Harvey walked the red carpet with deep side bangs and a low, sculpted bun.

Bantu Knots, 2022

For the Burberry Spring/Summer '23 show, Harvey paired her sultry glam makeup with elegant Bantu knots.