Lori Harvey Looked Like A Real-Life Disney Princess On Her First Cannes Carpet

Lori Harvey is no stranger to a jaw-dropping red carpet moment. Whether she’s sporting a glamorous makeup look or showing off her impressive abs (courtesy of pilates), the model and SKIN by LH founder truly knows how to make an impression. So, it was absolutely no surprise that Harvey’s appearance at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival would be equally mind blowing. The annual event in the luxurious South of France is always an opportunity for entertainment’s biggest stars to pull out their chicest looks, and Lori Harvey’s chignon bun and Disney princess-inspired ball gown certainly measure up.

Earlier today, Harvey attended Cannes’ screening of zombie comedy Final Cut (Coupez!) looking like absolute royalty. She wore a strapless yellow Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture dress that just barely reached the floor, undeniably reminiscent of Belle’s famous yellow ball gown from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. She paired the gown with a layered diamond choker, diamond earrings, and diamond rings. As if it couldn’t get more regal than that, Harvey topped off the look with a sleek, center-parted chignon with a dramatic looped section of hair and sultry glam makeup that featured a smoky eye, bronzed skin, and a nude lip color. For a bit of Y2K-inspired trendiness, she also wore a classic French manicure with almond-shaped nails.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images

The credits for Harvey’s Cannes Film Festival glam haven’t yet been confirmed, but it’s probably safe to guess that her chignon is courtesy of hairstylist Ray Christopher. Christopher has worked with Harvey on several recent red carpet events, including the Met Gala and the Oscars. Harvey’s makeup was likely done by makeup artist Courtney Gower, who also frequently works with the star. It’s also plausible that Harvey’s French manicure was the work of Chaun Legend, a celebrity nail artist who created her Met Gala nails as well as many other looks.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Harvey’s look for Cannes was not only stunning but proves that she is just as capable of pulling off a more classic style as she is her usual, subtly sexy vibe. It’s very possible that fans get to see even more of these looks if the star continues to attend events at this year’s festival, which runs through May 28.