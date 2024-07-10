You might think of Lori Harvey as something of the ultimate modern icon. She’s up on the latest trends, she’s a certified mogul thanks to her skin care collection and upcoming bathing suit lines, and she’s a true master of managing social media and content creation. But with her latest high-profile project, Harvey enters both a totally new professional and aesthetic space — and it proves just how versatile the star really is. In a first look at her upcoming Peacock drama series, Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, Harvey’s long pixie cut and blue eyeshadow truly make her look like she just stepped out of a glamorous 1970s nightclub.

Most of the details about the new show, set to debut on the streaming app in September, are still under wraps, but the premise focuses on a massive real-life robbery that happened the evening of boxing legend Muhammad Ali’s historic comeback in 1970. Harvey is set to portray acclaimed singer Lola Falana, joined by an ensemble that includes Taraji P. Henson, Chloë Bailey, and Samuel L. Jackson. In the brief teaser clip, Harvey is seen with her hair in a short, ‘70s-style crop complete with a white-and-gold crop top-jacket-pants combo, and a dusting of shimmery blue eye makeup.

Technically, Harvey’s in-character hair would be considered a pixie cut thanks to its angles and strategic tapering, but its longer nature makes it border on a voluminous pageboy. The swooping, side-parted bangs offer an extra element, and a historically accurate one at that. The real-life Falana was known for wearing all sorts of hair lengths, cuts, and styles over the years, both on-screen and off, but circa 1970, her soft, loose curls and bangs are a spot-on match for the look Harvey’s sporting in the clip. Even her cat-eye style makeup is aligned, considered one of the iconic singer’s signature makeup tricks.

Falanca circa 1970. Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Fight Night serves as Harvey’s first-ever acting project, and it’s a pretty major way to make a debut. With such an acclaimed cast, an intriguing premise, and all this retro glamour, it could be just the vehicle to launch a whole new career path for Harvey.