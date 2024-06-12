Taking the time to create a trending, glamorous updo and a full-face of sultry makeup is always a hit, but there’s just something special about going the more casual, beachy route, too — especially through the summer months. A warm, sun-soaked vacation seems to call for the bronziest look in your repertoire and, crucially, your natural hair in its full glory. While she’s no stranger to intricate buns, glossy braids, and big, bouncy blowouts, Lori Harvey’s curly hair is always a welcome sight on the Instagram feed. Most recently spotted on a luxe trip to Marrakech, Harvey’s clavicle-length curls seem to be only amplified by the Moroccan air, adding volume, texture, and so much movement.

Harvey posted a two-part photo series showing off her hair — and outfit — on her North African getaway. Surrounded by palm trees in what looks like a luxury hotel courtyard, Harvey posed in a strappy white Pretty Little Thing dress, paired with especially glossy lips and her hair tossed over one eye in a deep side-part. The curls themselves are well-shaped and visibly hydrated, so full of shine. It’s the ultimate vacation look — effortless glamorous, refreshingly relaxed, and just the right amount of sultry.

Seemingly in accordance with the summer season, Harvey’s actually been wearing her mid-length cut loose and curly more often these days. Sleek, slicked-down buns used to be her signature look for big events and personal days out alike, but she’s been spotted more and more often with her hair down and free-flowing. Just days ago, she was photographed at the Nicki Minaj concert with her spirals looking especially shiny. In a set of pictures posted to her Instagram in the final few days of May, her curls looked remarkably voluminous, pumped up by the moisture in the summer air.

While summer makes it easier to add hydration into hair thanks to the increased humidity found through most of the U.S., getting curls like Harvey’s does require a bit of extra care. Take a few more minutes in the shower to let a deep conditioning mask soak in, and consider sleeping with a silk bonnet, wrap, or pillowcase to minimize friction and mitigate breakage. From there, it’s just about selecting the right styling products. Hmm, if only there was a wildly successful pop star with a new hair care line....