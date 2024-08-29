You can always count on Lori Harvey to buck convention and do her own thing. When extra-long extensions were coming back into vogue, she started a whole new trend when she chopped her hair into a short, voluminous bob. When everyone else was focused on bright manicures, she went the sophisticated route with rich, quiet luxury classics. And now that fall is on the horizon, she’s doing things her way once again. Conventional wisdom dictates that colder months call for cooler, darker dye jobs and highlights — but that doesn’t have to be the case. Harvey’s butterscotch blonde hair color just made its big Instagram debut, and her five million fans are flooding her comment section with excited praise. The young star has changed her length and style plenty of times over the years, but major color shift is by far her most major shakeup yet.

Harvey seemed to be subtly teasing the blonde transformation while on vacation, sharing one shot from the beach that features a hint of warm, light hair spilling down from her white Louis Vuitton-print scarf. Then, with just days to go until September, she posted the real deal: a full carousel of high-definition photos that show off every tone, highlight, and dimension in her new look.

The color itself is gold-toned, a perfect choice to glorify Harvey’s own warm undertones and her brown eyes. The base shade is a rich butterscotch-caramel, with brighter, lighter highlights woven all the way down to add a natural, dimensional effect. Combined with her just-back-from-vacation glow, the entire effect is straight-up luminous.

If you’re going blonde for the fall — or are already blonde and simply want a shade shift for the new season — butterscotch is the way to go. Poised to one of autumn 2024’s most in-demand hair colors, it’s considered a truly universal look that look incredible on every single skin tone. “Butterscotch blonde is ideal for brunettes seeking a warm blonde or icy blondes looking to warm up their color to suit the autumnal palette,” celebrity colorist and hairstylist Reece Walker told TZR earlier this August.

With a celebrity co-sign this major, expect the trend to blow up to epic proportions.