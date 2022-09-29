Ever since she first made a name for herself as a model and entrepreneur, the question has lingered in the air: how does Lori Harvey always look so perfect? The realistic answer, of course, is that she’s surrounded by a team of hair, makeup, and styling professionals, but Harvey’s natural beauty and inherent coolness cannot and should not be discounted. There’s a sexy-yet-polished aura about her, no matter what she’s wearing, but she really gets to shine at more elevated events like on red carpets or at Fashion Week. Lori Harvey’s Bantu Knots at this week’s Burberry show in London were pure elegance, proving yet again that she is a full-fledged beauty icon in the making.

The SKN by Lori Harvey founder appeared at the Burberry Spring/Summer '23 show in a classic black minidress with lace detailing at the bottom and the brand name emblazoned along the hemline. For a laidback feel, Harvey paired it with a long denim overcoat, accessorizing with black strappy heels and a matching black purse. Her beauty look, however, took the cake. Along with her go-to sultry-glam makeup, the star had large Bantu Knots coiled around her head, a departure from her usual sleek bob or occasional braided style.

Harvey didn’t tag her full glam team in her Instagram post, but it’s likely that her hair was courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Ray Christopher, who frequently work with the star. Earlier this month, he created a chic braided look for Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2023 show at New York Fashion Week, noting on IG that it was “the only planned hairstyle that I knew for sure I wanted to execute.”

The Bantu Knots were such a show-stopping look for the alway-stylish Harvey. Occasionally referred to as Zulu Knots or Nubian Knots, the protective hairstyle consists of neatly-sectioned two-strand twists wrapped around themselves to form distinctive, protruding mini-buns, or knots. It’s one of the most protective hairstyles, as it not only shields natural hair from damage but creates a stylish look, too.

And Harvey isn’t the only celebrity who’s been loving the style lately. Stars like Yara Shahidi and Lizzo have put their own unique spin on it, making a strong case for Bantu Knots as a go-to fall hairstyle. If Harvey approves, you know it’s gold.