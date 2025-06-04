It’s officially time to book a vacation once Lori Harvey starts posting her off-duty summer style. After a busy month attending the Cowboy Carter tour and the Black Women in Music Dinner in Los Angeles, the 28-year-old model wasted no time before hopping on a plane to the Balearic Islands and ushering in yacht girl summer.

Not only are Harvey’s annual Euro adventures and Caribbean island-filled itinerary always envy-inducing, so too is her take on low-key but effortlessly glamorous dressing when out of office. Documenting her travels and her ‘fits to her 4 million followers on Instagram, she’s fast earned a reputation for having the sexiest summer style around.

Harvey is kicking off June off in Ibiza on a fashionable getaway with one of her best friends, footwear and accessories designer Amina Muaddi. The SKN by Lori Harvey founder posed on top deck in her go-to combo of a triangle bikini and gold body chain. Harvey, who launched her own brand YEVRAH in 2023, also teamed the shimmering metallic two-piece with a jade and turquoise-hued anklet and raffia bucket hat. Leave it to the influencer to elevate a classic bikini with crystal accessories.

Swapping her swimwear for silk, Harvey then slipped into a luxe white robe for dinner. Forget cotton or linen coverups — it seems a slinky ribbon-belted number like Harvey’s could be the move. In keeping with the elegant fabric, the LA-native kept things classy with diamond stud earrings, on-trend kitten heel thong sandals, and a dainty anklet.

Like other agenda-setting celebrities including EmRata, Gigi Hadid, and Hailey Bieber, Harvey is a major fan of Jacquie Aiche body jewelry, and routinely sports everything from belly chains to gold and diamond harnesses to oomph up her swimwear wardrobe. The it girl is even fond of rocking a faux lip ring.

Channel Harvey’s hotter-than-hot style with these wishlist-worthy pieces ahead of your next trip.