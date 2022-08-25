Lori Harvey knows how to make a statement — but she also knows that the most powerful moments can also be the simplest. Her outfits are often surprisingly understated, punched up by her keen eye for accessories, color, and theme. She favors classic beauty looks and timeless aesthetics. She doesn’t even post on social media too often, allowing the infrequent photo she does share to make a quiet yet serious impact. At Aug. 24’s Me Time premiere, Harvey took the red carpet in one of her most understated yet buzzy looks yet. Lori Harvey’s deep side bands and demure chignon are partially obscured by a Greg Lauren-designed hooded gown, the high-fashion equivalent of a favorite cozy hoodie — albeit with a majorly elegant silk-skirt twist. But even more impressive than the casual-meets-couture dress is Harvey’s serene smile, embodying the inner poise that’s part and parcel with being a wildly popular it-girl. If there were ever a red carpet veteran to study, make it Lori Harvey — talk about making it look easy.

Of course, an all-star glam team always helps, too. In this case, Harvey turned to a trusted group of favorite celebrity beauty experts to bring the one-of-a-kind look to life. Her sophisticated bun and deep, dramatic side bangs were styled by Emmy winner Ray Christopher, who also counts Tiffany Haddish and Adrienne Bailon among his stylish clientele. In a sweet video shared to his Instagram, Christopher is seen adjusting Harvey’s hood in front of the photographer's bullpen, carefully removing it to show off the sculpted bun beneath.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

On the makeup front, Harvey stayed largely true to her signature look of wide, lined eyes topped with fluttery lashes and an ultra-glossy lip. For the premiere, though, celebrity makeup artist Anna Hart extended the wing of Harvey’s makeup with eyeshadow for an elongated, defined effect.

Despite being one of Gen Z’s brightest stars, Harvey’s never fallen into the great Millennial vs. Zoomer hair part debate. When she’s not experimenting with chic updos or long, protective braids, Harvey switches between center and side parts with ease — and everyone should follow suit. Hair parts seem to somehow feel ironclad, changed maybe once a decade, but an easy-going approach can result in aesthetic-shifting looks and styles, like Harvey’s deep-parted bangs. If you haven’t switched it up in a while, consider this a sign.