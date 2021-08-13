Some people woke up today thinking TGIF — most people, however, woke up not as excited about the weekend as they are about the debut of Lizzo’s Rumors music video. The star has been teasing the drop of the video and song featuring Cardi B for weeks now via her Instagram and today fans rejoice in the release of the much-anticipated project.

Now one thing Lizzo will always do in addition to delivering top-notch music, is pop out with an equally — if not more — tantalizing beauty look and her glam for the Rumors video was absolutely no exception. The look can only be described as a breathtaking otherworldly goddess. The icon’s makeup artist Alexx Mayo says he only used one brand for this whole look — from skin care down to the final touches of lipgloss.

“As soon as I knew the setting for the music video, I immediately wanted to transform Lizzo into an out-of-this-world goddess from another time,” says Mayo. “Maybe it's the past, maybe it's the future. I wanted her complexion to be as if her skin was made of 24k gold!”

One would assume that a look this extravagant requires an arsenal of beauty products from a variety of brands, which begs the question which beauty brand’s catalogue of products could pull off this masterpiece? None other than the cult-favorite Charlotte Tilbury — no shock here.

All good makeup starts with good skin care and Charlotte Tilbury’s lineup of products is definitely an elite starting point. Mayo prepped Lizzo’s skin starting with the Instant Magic Facial Dry Sheet Mask followed by the Magic Serum Crystal Elixir which plumps the skin for a hydrated and dewy glow. To seal in all that moisture he applied the Magic Cream along with a lip oil.

Lizzo’s skin already has a natural glow but the Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation — she wears the shade 13 Warm — can take any complexion from good to flawless. The rest of her base was completed using a range of Charlotte Tilbury’s skin-perfecting products including the Hollywood Contour Wand, Airbrush Bronzer, Magic Star Highlighter, and Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray. “I used strategic highlighting to amplify a second skin that looked like metal,” Mayo tells TZR.

Alexx Mayo

The most stand-out part of this glam —besides the bronzed statuesque complexion — has to be the artfully structured eyeshadow. For this Mayo used Charlotte Tilbury’s best eyeshadow products, starting with the cream eye shadow Eyes to Mesmerize in the shade Champagne. He deepened the look using three of the brand’s fan-favorite quarter eyeshadow palettes.

The eyeliner in this glam takes the animal eye trend to a whole new level. Not quite a fox eye but not fully a cat eye, rather a unique hybrid of the two that create a highly sculpted and lifted face, created aptly with the Feline Flick liner and the Exagger-Eyes Liner Duo.

It’s common knowledge that no full face of Charlotte Tilbury products is complete without the Pillow Talk mascara and no full glam in general is finished without a bold lip, for which Mayo used not one, not two but three products: the K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick in Pillow Talk Intense, Look of Love Lipstick in Nude Romance and finally Hollywood Beauty Light Wand in Goldgasm.

While this beauty look is undoubtedly the work of a true artist done on an iconic canvas, it’s easier to recreate at home than you think. After all, you now have the full list of products used, all that’s left to do is channel your inner Lizzo.

