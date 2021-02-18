If you thought Charlotte Tilbury only made amazing makeup, think again because the celebrity makeup artist's brand is launching another killer skin care product today — Charlotte Tilbury's new Super Radiance Resurfacing Facial. It's the latest addition to Tilbury's skin care range, which now offers a complete routine for your complexion.

Here's how Tilbury explains her latest product in a press release, in typical form: "Darlings, I have created a miracle facial in a tube to help slough off dead skin cells, grayness, and tiredness, revealing polished, gleaming, glowing skin! So many of us are unable to visit our dermatologists and facialists right now, so I have worked with my in-house chemist and world-leading laboratories to bring you an expert dual resurfacing and radiance-boosting miracle formula, that you can use at home."

So how does it work, exactly? Essentially, the new mask combines a trio of chemical exfoliators (aka acids; more on those in a bit) with a blend of hydrating ingredients to help skin glow. The exfoliation comes via 10% glycolic acid, 3% salicylic acid, and 3% bio agave acids — a source of poly hydroxy acids. Finally, there's also 4% "Exfolactive™," a natural extract of the Prickly Pear cactus that helps to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and brighten skin.

On the hydrating side, there's polyglutamic acid and hyaluronic acid, avocado oil, glycerin, aloe vera, and allantoin, all of which work to keep skin hydrated — and prevent irritation from the strength of the acids.

The brand conducted a 30-day consumer study, in which the mask was used weekly, and found that 99% agreed that skin looked healthier and more revitalized and 88% would skip going for a facial. Honestly, no mask can replace the magic of a good esthetician's hands, but considering you have to work with what you've got these days, this is a pretty good compromise.

Shop the item below on Charlotte Tilbury's website.

