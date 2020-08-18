Like many makeup products, the experience of each mascara differs wildly from person to person — the lengthening formula your mom uses could crumble on your lashes, and your go-to might be a flop for your best friend. In efforts to lessen the dramatic differences, the iconic line of Pillow Talk products is dropping a fresh formula that's been made for all lash shapes and types: Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes. This new mascara is built to work on each and every lash and will very likely replace those falsie refills.

Anything that cuts down on your time spent in the salon (or bathroom) is something you want to get your hands on ASAP, but you'll have to extend your patience a touch longer, as the official launch date for the new mascara is Aug. 26. The Pillow Talk line already sells a product every 60 seconds, so if this is any indication of the cult status this mascara will be achieving, it's going to be overwhelming.

This new formula will be available in a $29 full-size bottle and a smaller pocket-friendly version for $15. At first glance, it may appear similar to the next mascara, but its wand holds a lot of tech. Shaped like a paddle, it's constructed to touch every hair with each swipe, part in thanks to unique bristles that are shaped like diamonds.

Courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury

The ingredients in this smudge-proof formula are notably unique, too. Responsible for lifting your lashes and making them stay that way, is the larch tree-derived Push Up Lash-Lifting Polymer, which works with carnauba wax to amplify a falsie effect. But staying power and coated lashes don't equate to crusty, stiff lashes with this mascara — Kerestore 2.0, a kind of keratin compound, is included to ensure your lashes look thick and stay conditioned throughout wearing it.

While you wait for salons to reopen — or if you're over the maintenance of gluing on extensions — you can join the waitlist now on Charlotte Tilbury's website, and check back on Aug. 26 to shop the new mascara.