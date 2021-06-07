Let Charlotte Tilbury Introduce You To Your New Favorite Blush

Few beauty companies can elicit the kind of fervor people have for Charlotte Tilbury and her eponymous line of glowy, hyperfeminine cosmetics. Obsessed over by celebrities, Tilbury’s fellow makeup artists, and hordes of fans alike, it seems like no one can get enough of the best-selling brand. Fortunately for everyone, she shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. On July 1, Charlotte Tilbury expands its Pillow Talk collection with the debut of a new cream shadow shade, and the reintroduction of one cult-favorite cheek product practically made for a long, hot summer. The new additions are natural fits for the brand, which estimates a Pillow Talk product is sold every minute.

Pillow Talk, Charlotte Tilbury’s signature assemblage of the line’s sexiest (and often most reflective) products, is already something of the brand’s centerpiece. Inspired by the original Pillow Talk lipstick, itself a pouty shade of rosebud-pink, the Pillow Talk empire now encompasses lipglosses, liners, eyeshadows, and palettes, and even mascara all promising an alluring look worthy of the name.

This July’s launch is no different. CT’s popular Eyes To Mesmerise cream shadows in two new shades, Pillow Talk and Walk Of No Shame, both deliver long-lasting washes of shimmery metallic lid color that effortlessly glide on with fingertip application. A romantic rosy pink and sunlight-filtered copper shade respectively, they’re both one-and-done must-haves for summer date nights.

Eyes To Mesmerise in Pillow Talk Charlotte Tilbury

The brand’s other new(ish) release is one OG Charlotte Tilbury fans might already be familiar with and clamoring for. Infused with hydrating oils and waxes, the multi-use Pillow Talk Lip & Cheek Glow is a tinted cream made to apply just about everywhere. Dip fingertips into the compact (it’s available in two flattering shades, one pink and one berry) and spread across cheekbones, lips, nose, anywhere you want a radiant new-crush blush. Semi-sheer and highly blend-able, they melt right into skin for seamless, gently flushed look.

Pillow Talk Lip & Cheek Glow in Colour Of Dreams Charlotte Tilbury

Both new products launch July 1 on the Charlotte Tilbury website and at other retailers a week later but I highly recommend setting a reminder — just a few months ago, mere mention of the brand by Madison Beer in a makeup tutorial sent demand for her favorite CT goods through the roof, promptly selling them all out. Based on Charlotte Tilbury’s track record of producing some of the most swoon-worthy shades out there, these new launches won’t stay on shelves long either.