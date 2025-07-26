From her days as Miss World in 2000 to becoming a red carpet regular, Priyanka Chopra has never shied away from experimenting with her hair and makeup. In the early 2000s, she leaned into the trends of the time — think thin brows, frosted eyeshadow, and lots of lip gloss. And as her career evolved, so did her beauty looks. Chopra is known for her strong brows, love for a defined eye, and a smooth, even base. But she’s not afraid to play with color and texture — whether it's through a bright lipstick or a fresh swipe of gloss. She’s also often seen with her eyes lined in bold black kohl, giving her look that extra edge no matter the occasion.

The actor also likes to switch things up when it comes to her hair, from polished updos and natural waves to sleek, straight looks and featherlight bangs. Bold highlights, lobs, and tousled textures also have their place in her rotation, showcasing her adventurous approach to beauty and her openness to trying new styles.

Below, look back through Chopra’s beauty evolution — whether you’ve followed her journey from the start or are a new admirer, you’re sure to discover plenty of inspiration.

Y2K Glam In 2000

Gerry Penny/AFP/Getty Images

Chopra’s makeup for the 50th Miss World pageant — which she, of course, won — was quintessentially early 2000s, with her icy eyeshadow, kohl-lined eyes, and thin brows on full display.

Asymmetric Lob In 2015

Michael Kovac/WireImage/Getty Images

Longer on one side and subtly angled, the actor’s lob effortlessly frames her face while showing off her hair’s full-bodied texture.

Sleek Blowout In 2017

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

While promoting her film Baywatch in 2017, Chopra showcased a sleek, shiny blowout with softly curled ends, giving her hair a touch of effortless movement.

Pale Blue Eyeliner In 2017

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Chopra’s light blue under-eye liner adds a striking unexpected accent to her otherwise natural and fresh makeup look.

Ombré Tips In 2018

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In 2018, the actor paired her extra-long hair with ombré tips, making a subtle yet eye-catching statement. The seamless fade from dark hair to lighter ends instantly adds dimension to the smooth style.

All Over Pink In 2019

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Who says there’s such a thing as too much pink? For a television appearance, Chopra embraced a full monochromatic pink moment. Her makeup featured pink lips, rosy lids, and heavily blushed cheeks, and it matched her hot pink dress.

Hollywood Waves In 2020

George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images

Chopra walked the red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globes with her hair styled in Hollywood waves. The ultra-shiny look, featuring a deep side part, gave the timeless hairstyle an added boost of volume.

Face-Framing Highlights In 2022

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

With blonde face-framing highlights, Chopra added even more dimension to her wavy hair. Plus, the color contrast played up her natural texture for a sun-kissed effect.

Grown-Up Pigtails In 2023

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

If you needed proof that pigtails aren’t just for kids, look no further. In 2023, the actor styled her hair into high pigtails, elevating the look with subtle waves.

Whispy Bangs In 2025

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Chopra switched things up and debuted a set of wispy bangs at the premiere of her film Heads of State. The bangs skim her lashes before transitioning into face-framing layers that sweep along the sides.