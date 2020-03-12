If you typically break out in a cold sweat while searching for your perfect color, you’re not alone. Selecting the right shade of eyeshadow and eyeliner to complement your eyes generally is a guessing game (as if finding your foundation shade wasn’t hard enough). But, with the launch of the Charlotte Tilbury Eye Colour Magic collection, you can send your thanks to Ms. Tilbury for swatting away any color-matching worries. Featuring a new $53 eyeshadow palette and $30 double-sided eyeliner in four color options, and refreshes of its $30 felt tip eyeliner and $20 pencil eyeliner, the collection has everything you need for boosting your eye color. In fact, you’re about to become an expert on the subject.

Available on March 12, the new products just get all the tones in your eyes. As for how they were formulated to suit your particular hue? It’s almost too simple: Charlotte Tilbury turned to none other than the complementary color wheel to find the shades that match best with each common eye color.

If you need a quick art-class refresher, complementary colors are those opposite one another on the color wheel (like red and green, orange and blue, and yellow and purple). With that in mind, the shades of the Eye Colour Magic Luxury Palettes and Eye Colour Magic Liner Duos were born, created specifically to enhance brown, blue, green, and hazel eyes with complementary hues.

Courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury

When it comes to using the four palettes (and liners) to your advantage, it works like this: the orange-based colors in Copper Charge are intended for boosting blue eyes, while Super Blue has pigments to pull amber shades from brown eyes. Green Lights works to emphasize the golds and reds in hazel eyes, and the red shades in Mesmerising Maroon are meant for those who have green eyes. For a less glittery option, the Magic Liner Duos match the palettes, but rather than all shimmer, one side of the eyeliner is a matte finish.

Courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury

And if you're not quite ready to take the plunge into colorful eyeliner, Charlotte Tilbury revamped (and expanded) a few of its fan-favorites to give you some basic options as well. The Feline Flick's two neutral shades have a new formula that's both waterproof and smudge-proof, and its liquid consistency is meant to dry quickly and last longer. Not much of a liquid eyeliner person? The brand also added another shade of The Classic pencil, so you can now get the product in a basic black.

Now that you're an expert on applying color theory to your makeup, class is dismissed. Ahead, shop a handful of the jewel-toned palettes and fresh eyeliners.