Regardless of what the weather outside is showing, spring has already arrived — at least in terms of beauty trends. Stars like Kourtney Kardashian and Selena Gomez have ditched their moody manis in favor of lighter and brighter options that feel like an Easter confection or a flower picked fresh from the garden. But that’s just the beginning. More and more chic celebrity spring nail ideas are being added by the day, and Kylie Jenner’s new pink French manicure is bound to be one of the most copied of them all. And the season hasn’t even officially started.

Recently, Jenner’s sister Khloé Kardashian debuted her own set of two-tone pink French tips, created but celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt. From there, it must have caught the eye of the Khy founder’s makeup artist, Ariel Tejada, who got an identical mani. So of course the next natural step was for Jenner to try it herself.

Most recently, the Sprinter founder has been sporting soap nails, which are currently the biggest nail trend of the season. This super minimalist mani is a step more “finished” than naked nails, with a sheer, glossy coat of pink or nude polish that feels fresh out of a bubble bath. The look is just one small part of her more low-key yet high fashion style refresh, as they’re not so flashy and work will with everything (including couture). So in a sense, her pink-on-pink French tips are a baby step back to the old Kylie, although she’s sticking with a classic shape (almond shaped nails) and Goldilocks length that’s always elegant.

French manicures were majorly popular in the aughts era, and have been seeing a comeback (like many Y2K trends) in recent years. But now more and more variations have been popping up — in part thanks to celebs like Jenner. For example, Adele loves to add a chrome tip in lieu of the classic white, Kendall Jenner has tried out the look with a more square shape, and Dua Lipa has included prints. Plus, there’s the micro French trend that’s been making the rounds, so there’s seriously a version for everyone, every length, and every style.

And there’s good news for those who are fawning over Jenner’s pink-on-pink French mani. Ganzorigt actually already revealed the exact combo of polishes she uses to get the look. First, she uses a small detail brush to fill in the tips with OPI’s “Mod About You”, an opaque baby pink. Then she brushes a thin coat of super sheer “It’s a Girl” over the entire nail. Finally, a glossy top coat gives these nails their ultra shiny finish. The result? A cherry blossom-coded manicure that’s a subtle update on the timeless style.