These last few years, Kourtney Kardashian has been leaning into her dark side — literally speaking, that is. Likely inspired by her husband’s (aka Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker) rock roots, the Lemme founder has been refreshing her wardrobe with vintage band tees, leather jackets, and LBDs. Not only that, she’s also sported more goth glam makeup and manicures as part of her moody makeover. But now that spring is about to do its thing, things are looking a little lighter and brighter. Take her newest nails, for example. In place of her favorite black and dark red shades, she’s gone for a pearlescent pink polish that looks good enough to eat.

Kim Truong, the celebrity nail artist who is responsible for some of Kardashian’s most memorable manicures, recently posted the Poosh founder’s spring-ready set, which she called “pretty pink frosted nails.” Of course petal-colored hues aren’t exactly groundbreaking for the upcoming season, but something about this exact shade and finish feels especially worthy of coveting this time of year. As for how she achieved it, Truong shared that she used a trio of product by Mia Secret to get the exact candy-coated effect.

First, the manicurist applied Gelux Gel Polish in Pink Amaryllis, a baby pink hue. For the frosted finish, she added Chrome Mirror Powder in the shade 104 and then sealed it off with Glass Finish Gel to amp up the shine factor.

Kardashian’s pink nails join the growing list of celebrity-approved spring manicures that includes a few of the usual pastels (think periwinkle, peach, and butter yellow) — basically all the colors you’d find in your Easter basket confections. But the look is not to be confused with sister Kourtney’s pink-on-pink French mani that’s just as perfect to wear on repeat this season. It’s a little bit sweeter, a lot more shimmery, and guaranteed to make you crave a cupcake if you dare to wear it (you’re welcome).

While many find Kardashian’s sugary-sweet spring era is so refreshing, lovers of her more rock-inspired style aught not to fear. No doubt she’ll be returning to her moodier manis in no time. But for now? Let her eat cake.