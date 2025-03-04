Hair trends come and go about as frequently as the seasons change — if they manage to last that long. That said, there have been a few that just won’t seem to quit lately, even as new ones keep cropping up. One is the coquettish hair bow that’s won over celebs like Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, and Elle Fanning (to name just a few). The second is the ‘90s-inspired flipped bob, a style that’s kept countless stars from Hailee Steinfeld to Kelly Rowland in a chokehold since early last year. Add them together and you’ve got a can’t-miss combination that feels like a a fresh take on both trends — and that’s exactly what Khloé Kardashian achieved with her latest hairstyle.

Kardashian has been on quite a hair journey these days, with one big transformation after the next. First she look her longtime blonde color to what celebrity colorist Tracey Cunningham called “espresso crema” back in November. A few months later, she followed the lead of sisters Kendall and Kim (not to mention a slew of other celebs) by chopping her hair into a chin-length bob. Mostly, the creator of XO KHLOÉ has been wearing her refreshed length in a bouncy, center-parted style, which makes her coquettish new look feel like quite the refresh.

The bow trend first popped up back in 2023 with balletcore on the rise, and since then it’s hardly slowed down. Just last weekend they were a prominent detail on many dresses that walked the Oscars red carpet. But worn as a hair accessory, they feel even more accessible. Just look back at London Fashion Week, where they were a fixture of chic street style. And as Kardashian’s stylist Justine Marjan explained when posting the French-inspired flippy bob to her Instagram, bows give even more versatility to short hairstyles.

Another factor that updated the trendy flipped bob? Kardashian’s half ponytail. Marjan executed the look by slicking back the top section of the Khloé in Wonder Land host’s hair and securing it with Jennifer Behr’s Gretta Bow Barrette at the crown. And for a signature Khloé touch, the stylist left out one chin-length tendril. This combo of trends is a great option for those looking to give their bobs a little more oomph and even better, it’s so easy to recreate.