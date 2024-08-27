It doesn’t get much more authentically Leo than Dua Lipa. The pop star just concluded her extravagant birthday celebration in mid-August, but that doesn’t mean she’s done partying for the summer. She’s still defending her legendary “vacanza queen” title, exploring all sorts of tropical locales with her glamorous group of friends — and they’re determined to close out summer in serious style. In a new photodump shared from her latest trip to an undisclosed but very exotic-looking beach, Lipa’s French tip nails are more than just a colorful take on a classic manicure style. Like the true tastemaker she is, Lipa’s tapped into the ongoing crocodile-print nail art craze, a fun, trippy alternative to more typical animal-inspired patterns like leopard and zebra.

Very appropriately, Lipa captioned her photo carousel with a simple “never not having fun.” It set the tone for a series of 10 pictures of the “Don’t Start” singer and her friends clad in bikinis, playing cards, hanging out in their luxe resort rooms, and exploring the grounds. In one shot, wearing a monogramed button-down, Lipa clutches a glass of rosé and a few other vacation essentials, giving fans a clear look at the bright red reptile print across her nail tips.

The bubble-style pattern offers plenty of negative space by design, letting the natural-looking pink color seen through the rest of the nail beds peek out. Meanwhile, the bright cherry color is more than fitting for a loud-and-proud fire sign.

This is hardly Lipa’s first go-round with the sleek, scaly nail art, though. The trend has really only just begun to pick up steam, but she’s been wearing croc-print manicures since fall 2021. Lately, the look has been seen on stars like Emily Ratajkowski and Latto.

Lipa’s croc nails circa 2021. @dualipa

To get the design for yourself, there are a few different ways to make it happen. You can use a blooming effect nail polish that spreads like a colorful water droplet where it’s place — that’s the best way to layer colors. Alternatively, you can remove polish with a pointed q-tip to create those negative space spots, or go for a textured take on the look by using building gel.

Nail art seems to be back with a vengeance for fall, so the time to start practicing is right now.