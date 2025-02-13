Kylie Jenner’s style evolution over the past two years has been one for the books. While she’s never totally strayed from her penchant for pieces that are form-fitted and skin-baring, she’s decidedly moved into more minimalist — and high fashion — territory. A fixture at fashion weeks and other coveted red carpet events, the Khy founder has replaced her former trend-driven attire with a more sleek and streamlined wardrobe. And her beauty routine has shown a similar trajectory, right down to her manicure. The former queen of long, sharp embellished stiletto tips just embraced soap nails, the manicure equivalent of clean girl makeup. So you know they’re poised to be 2025’s biggest beauty trend.

So what exactly are soap nails? Like naked nails (or the mannequin manicure), soap nails are yet another variation of the classic nude. But whereas these styles typically feature skin-tone hued polish, this new take is a creamy pale pink in color like a soap bubble. They’re also super shiny — think lip gloss nails but a lot more milky.

Jenner brought her soap nails to the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, which she attended alongside honoree (and boyfriend) Timothée Chalamet. This squeaky clean mani, expertly groomed by her go-to nail artist Zola Ganzorigt, was a perfect pairing with her vintage Alaïa halter neck dress, both of them being simple, sexy, and totally timeless.

The Sprinter founder joins a growling list of trendsetting celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez who have already ushered in soap nails as one of the year’s most buzzworthy manis. Like the other nude and naked varieties, they’re a great option for minimalist beauty lovers and can coordinate with practically anything you wear them with, which means this is a manicure you can get a lot of mileage out of.

Ready to take this look for a spin this season? Look for sheer, pale pink polishes, like Olive & June’s Glossed or OPI’s Love is in the Bare. Already own a baby pink polish like Essie’s Ballet Slippers? Just paint on a thinner coat and add a clear top coat for this trend’s signature glossy finish. And don’t forget the grooming — soap nails just wouldn’t be the same without neat, tidy, and healthy looking cuticles.