Everything Adele does — from her performance gowns to her hit songs — embraces classic style while adding her signature edge. So of course the same goes for her glam. You’ll mostly spot the the singer sporting a few staples, like a sleek cat eye, soft Old Hollywood-inspired waves, and nude lips. And when it comes to her nails, she’s a stickler for a good French manicure. And while she occasionally wears the style the traditional way (white tips with a nude/pink base), you’ll often catch her in some dramatic variation or another. Such was the case for the 48th weekend of her Las Vegas residency, when she took to the mic in gold chrome French tips that might just be the perfect holiday manicure.

What once felt like a distinctly Y2K style, French tips have been steadily making a comeback over the last few years and celebrities from Sabrina Carpenter to Serena Williams have all jumped on board — each putting their own little unique spin on the resurrected nail trend. Sometimes that variation comes in the form of length, other times color, and with the rising popularity of reverse and micro French manis, there’s seriously something for everyone.

As for Adele, she loves to add a little sparkle when it comes to her mani. In the past the “Easy on Me” singer has stepped out in black and gold reverse French tips (in addition to other metallic faves like her glittery gunmetal nails and champagne cat eye nails), and her latest spin involves another major trend: Chrome polish. For this eye-catching combination, celebrity manicurist Zola Ganzorigt left Adele’s nail base nude and decorated her long, almond shaped tips in gold with a mirror-like finish.

Although the Grammy-winner, who is about to embark on a long hiatus from music, is the ultimate ambassador for the chrome-tipped nail trend, she’s not exactly the first celebrity to wear it. Both Kylie Jenner and Dua Lipa have also taken it for a spin, albeit with their own distinctive differences. But when it comes to a mani that’s holiday ready, Adele’s gilded version is the inspiration you need this season. It’s a little bit classic, but with a ton of star power — much like the singer herself.