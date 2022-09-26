‘Tis the season for fall manicures. While there are certainly no rules when it comes to embracing seasonal shades, richer tones like deep reds, plums, and chocolate brown nail polish colors are some of the most popular options when September rolls around. Various shades of green are also a seriously trendy nail look for fall, with celebrities like Selena Gomez and Sydney Sweeney giving it a spin on the red carpet and off of it. As revealed on her Instagram Stories, Kendall Jenner’s olive green nails not only lean into the green nail trend but, along with her besties’ manicures that also appear in the photo, provide plenty of seasonal nail inspo along the way.

In a post shared yesterday to her Instagram Story, Jenner showed off her manicure alongside two of her closets friends, fellow model Hailey Bieber and singer Justine Skye. Jenner’s nails (which are on the shorter side and filed into a square shape) are a gorgeous shade of olive green. Bieber’s nails are surprisingly not a variation on her viral glazed donut manicure, but rather a simple yet striking glossy black in her usual almond shape. Skye’s are undoubtedly the most eye-catching of the group — her long, square-shaped acrylics are painted with marble French tips in a swirl of autumnal shades. Rather than all go for a matching look, the complementary colors reflect each woman’s personal style while maintaining a cohesive palette.

Zola Ganzorigt, a celebrity manicurist who frequently works with both Bieber and Jenner, re-shared the post on her own Instagram. It’s not clear if she’s also responsible for Skye’s nails, but either way — the three friends’ manicures have something for everyone.

This isn’t Jenner’s first time experimenting with green nails. In fact, she wore a pistachio green shade just a couple of months ago in August. The bright (but not quite neon) polish was an excellent summer-to-fall transition color, but it also may have been a brilliant branding move — it’s a near-exact shade match for her 818 Tequila logo.

Other celebrities seem to be taking note of the versatility of green nails, too. Sydney Sweeney’s emerald manicure at the Emmys afterparty was a luxurious take on the trend — not to mention it perfectly matched her vintage Versace gown. Simone Ashley expertly demonstrated just how well neon green nails can work for fall, incorporating the standout shade into her pedicure. Selena Gomez, too, has worn a variety of green manicures in recent memory, all of which are so different from the last. Her lime green nails made a splash in summer 2021, her olive nails kicked off the fall season early, and the shimmering emerald manicure she wore to the 2022 Emmys spelled out pure decadence.

It’s safe to say you can expect to see a lot more green nail looks this fall, from the red carpet to your Instagram explore page. With so many shades in style, the possibilities are endless.