As everyone slowly but surely starts to swap out their warm-weather linens and breezy sandals for leather (real or faux), wool, and boots, it’s easy to forget a key component of any fall look: a complementary-colored manicure. Moody oxblood, deep emerald green, goes-with-anything onyx, and rich, delicious browns are all back on the menu for nails this autumn. Lily James’ chocolate brown nails at the 2022 Emmy Awards are a prime example on how to get in on the dark and moody fun. The medium-toned brown infused so much dimension, detail, warmth, and depth into her sultry look for the evening and acted as an ideal color bridge between the summer and fall seasons.

In fact, James’ entire Emmy Awards look was a head-to-toe early autumn knockout. Her deep bronze chainmail gown was from the same color palette as her shimmery brown Charlotte Tilbury eyeshadow — even her soft, center-parted curls match. But it’s James’ glossy chocolate brown manicure that really ties it all together. Created by celebrity nail artist Betina Goldstein using a lineup of luxe Chanel products, expect to see a russet brown manicure on every stylish celebrity from now through the end of 2022. As Goldstein shared on her Instagram, though, an A-list manicure is about more than just the perfect nail color.

In a detailed video breaking down her complete manicure process, Goldstein shares she first rubs the Chanel No. 1 de Chanel Revitalizing Cream all over the hands to plump and prep them before massaging the entire area (cuticles included) with a few drops of body oil. After clearing the area of lingering oil with micellar water, Goldstein applies a single coat of Chanel’s La Base Camélia base coat — then, finally, it’s time for the star of the show. Lily James’ Emmys nail color is the Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in 957 Impulsion, painted on in two thin coats and topped with a gel-effect final layer.

As the last step, Goldstein writes, “allow for the polish to fully dry and finish the manicure with a few spritzes of N°1 De Chanel Revitalizing Serum-In-Mist.” The result is a sleek, smooth manicure that puts all the focus on that captivating chocolate brown color.

Below, shop everything you need to get the candy-colored look right at home.

