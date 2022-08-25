Hailey Bieber’s Viral Glazed Donut Nails Just Got The Coolest Update For Fall

Hailey Bieber is at it again. The glazed donut manicure heard around the world continues to evolve as the star and her go-to nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt, find more and more ways to level up the style. It all started with the classic baby pink chrome nails and throughout the summer, fans saw iterations like lavender chrome and neon yellow chrome — each more gorgeous than the next. This week, Hailey Bieber’s chrome gray nails are the latest member of the glazed nail family, and it’s the ideal manicure for transitioning to fall.

In a TikTok video shared yesterday, the model is seen getting a brand new set of nails, this time inspired by her very own beauty brand, Rhode. The opening clip shows Bieber’s finished nails against a bottle of her Peptide Glazing Fluid, the gray shade of her manicure perfectly matching the brand’s signature gray packaging. Viewers then get a peek at the two main products responsible for the look: Gelixir Gel Polish in the shade 144 and OPI Chrome Effects Mirror Shine Nail Powder in Tin Man Can.

After buffing and filing Bieber’s medium-length, almond-shaped nails, Ganzorigt applies a base coat and then a sheer layer of the gray polish. Next, she adds a top coat before adding the star of the show, OPI’s chrome nail powder, which she applies with a small foam brush. The look is then finished off with another layer of top coat.

Aside from shelling out endless nail inspo, fans love Bieber for her willingness to share exactly what products go into achieving her iconic looks. “She’s honestly so real for not gatekeeping the stuff she uses,” one user commented on the video, which has already gained 2 million views and counting. “A queen that doesn’t gate keep 🥰,” said another.

If you’re looking to recreate this brand new chrome mani, check out her nail artist’s product lineup below — and given Bieber’s track record for viral nail looks and sold-out products, you’ll probably want to move quickly.

