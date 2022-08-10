As cozy as deep fall tones can be, there’s something so special about a summer color palette. Not only do the bright, saturated shades look like all things summer (popsicles, seaside sunsets) but the mood-boosting properties of those colors aren’t just anecdotal — scientific research points to a real psychological benefit to surrounding yourself with these so-dubbed happy colors. And in that case, Simone Ashley must be having the best summer ever because her neon nail color is so electric-bright, it nearly glows. Simone Ashley’s green pedicure, seen on her Instagram zipping through sun-soaked mountain roads in the back of a vintage pickup, is carefree summer vibes personified.

Quite literally kicking her shoes off to sit back and relax, she just so happens to provide the perfect end-of-season summer toenail color inspiration at the same time. Though Ashley’s never one to shy away from a bold manicure or pedicure shade choice, she often opts for neutrals to avoid a clash with her fantastically colorful event outfits. A chilled-out weekend exploring nature, though, makes for a prime opportunity to experiment with trendy colors and bright summer nails. Green — in many different shades and forms — is already shaping up to be the it-color of the year, but this neon-toned radioactive green might just reign supreme over the others.

While Ashley didn’t share exactly where she is on vacation (and seriously, who could blame her?), sharp-eyed fans have deduced she’s likely enjoying the mountains somewhere like Switzerland, Austria, or Northern Italy. She’s been in the region a few times this year already, paddling-boarding the lakes, hiking the hills, and attending events like the Monaco Grand Prix a bit further down the coast.

Bright green has been a popular summer toenail polish choice among celebrities all summer (and last), too. Stylish A-listers like Issa Rae, Selena Gomez, and Dua Lipa have all sported electric green nails relatively recently — the shade is even sometimes called Gen Z Green, sort of the antithesis of Millennial Pink. Considering Ashley’s trajectory as one of the era’s coolest it-girls, it makes sense that she’d be the one to help personally usher in the newest it-nails.