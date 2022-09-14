Whether you’re ready or not, fall is quickly ramping up — and so are its beauty trends. Nail art is undoubtedly one of the most fun ways to change things up for a new season and this year’s trends seem to incorporate a lot of the usual suspects for fall (rich plums, chocolate browns, vampy reds), but there’s an unlikely shade in town that’s poised to dominate the next few months. Sydney Sweeney’s emerald green nails at an Emmys afterparty are a luxe spin on the green nail polish trend that a few other celebs have taken note of.

The Euphoria and White Lotus actor changed out of the floral embroidered Oscar de la Renta gown she wore for the awards ceremony and into a green Versace dress to enjoy the afterparty, switching up her nails as well to match. The star’s go-to nail artist Zola Ganzorigt created a stunning grey ombre look for the red carpet, which she swiftly transformed into an emerald green manicure for the rest of the evening’s festivities. Sweeney’s long, almond-shaped nails were an ultra-glam complement to the silk and latex cutout gown — and they weren’t the only emerald nails of the night.

Though Selena Gomez didn’t walk the Emmys red carpet, her nail artist Tom Bachik shared an up-close look at the green manicure he created for her, which matched her gorgeous (and massive) emerald ring. In his Instagram caption, Bachik shared that he created the custom color specifically for Gomez and that it was inspired by her jewelry. “Our color was inspired by her verriere earrings ✨,” he said. “@selenagomez loved the jewelry and wanted to play off the emerald green!”

It seems like this shade of green is likely to explode in popularity this season, which nail professionals previously predicted in a recent interview with TZR. “An unexpected hit this year has been dark shades of green and that’s here to stay for fall,” celebrity manicurist Steph Stone said. Rita Remark, essie global lead educator and nail artist agreed, saying: “Deep forest green and all other green hues are rich, saturated, and super versatile.”

Of course, you simply cannot talk about nail trends these days without mentioning the viral Hailey Bieber glazed donut nails, which is also a creation of Ganzorigt’s and will surely continue to be a prominent trend this fall. The nail artist has already put a seasonal spin on the trendy manicure, debuting both a chocolate glazed donut version as well as a gray chrome look. Perhaps an emerald green chrome manicure is next?