Katie Holmes' Affordable Mango Coat Will Keep You Warm Even In A Snow Storm

Leave it to Katie Holmes to expertly demonstrate how one should mix high and low fashion. The star favors styles that have a timeless quality to them and often pairs luxe accessories with her affordable everyday basics. (She previously styled her go-to Chloé Daria bag with a simple striped sweater.) The actor yet again pulled off this high-low feat when she stepped out in New York City on Jan. 3. Holmes wore a green Mango coat ($200), which just so happened to coordinate with her pistachio-hued Chanel Flap bag. The affordable retailer makes streamlined basics that pair seamlessly with elevated designer goods, so it’s no surprise the two pieces complemented each other so well.

For those who reside in the northeast, you’ll note that the day marked a major winter storm warning — so chances are, she strategically picked out her outerwear to brave the brutal weather conditions. Holmes kept it cozy underneath via a striped crewneck sweater (the long sleeves, which peeked out from her coat, protected her hands from the cold) and a pair of purple wide-leg pants. She completed her errand-running look with New Balance x STAUD’s 327 sneakers. For anyone living in NYC — you know sneakers are a must as you can walk everywhere.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

The actor wore this exact coat at least once before, while on set for Rare Objects back in November 2021. (Holmes is directing, co-writing, producing, and starring in the forthcoming film adaptation of Kathleen Tessaro’s novel.) Mango’s easy-to-wear quality has earned the Spanish label a loyal celebrity following. Back in January 2020, Margot Robbie wore a camel maxi coat from Mango with her Chanel boxy Vanity Case bag. And, stars like Gigi Hadid and Kaia Gerber are regularly spotted rocking pieces from the retailer.

Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images

Are you ready to recreate Holmes’ wintertime look? If yes, scroll on to shop her exact coat, alongside several similar alternatives from brands like The Fold and Michael Kors. Afterwards, style your outerwear with a designer bag of your choice to complete the look.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.