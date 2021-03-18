Chanel’s New Campaign Is An Ode To Its Most Iconic Handbag

One of fashion's favorite bags is receiving a fresh introduction. Today, in a new campaign from Chanel titled The CHANEL Iconic, the brand released a selection of photographs and new styles dedicated to its classically iconic Chanel 11.12 handbag. If you need a fashion history refresher, the bag’s legacy can be traced back to 1955 when Gabrielle "Coco" Chanel introduced the famed 2.55 rectangular leather bag to consumers everywhere. For decades, the 2.55 bag was, and still is, regarded as an essential designer staple, having popped up on the shoulders of everyone from Lauren Conrad in the early aughts to Beyoncé.

The 2.55 bag took on another life, however, when the late Karl Lagerfeld joined Chanel as its creative director in the early 1980s, where he introduced the new 2.55 — now known as the 11.12 bag. This iteration was different from its former design thanks to the double C turn-style lock, a metal chain interlaced with leather, and the incorporation of 7 functional pockets. With the Lagerfeld touch, the updated bag, of course, quickly became one of the Chanel’s most sought-after styles. Admirers of the 11.12 handbag include royals like the late Princess Diana and the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton. Celebrities such as Demi Lovato and Bella Hadid are also fans of the silhouette. Now that you’re well acquainted with the 11.12 bag’s history, check out the campaign below, which was shot by photographers Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin.

The photographers captured models wearing the 11.12 bag in a crisp snow white color and in classic black around the Paris neighborhood Saint-Germain-des-Prés. "The Chanel 11.12 bag is part of your life forever. It is pure perfection in its proportion, simplicity, and understated timeless luxury," said Lamsweerde and Matadin in a press release. Currently, the new 11.12 designs are only available for purchase in stores or for your viewing pleasure at chanel.com. Should you want to own a piece of history, however, shop similar designs via popular consignment retailers ahead.

