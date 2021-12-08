Bri Larson's Wool Coat From Mango Is The Coziest Winter Outerwear

Of all items in your fall/winter wardrobe, a wool coat is a must-have trusty, timeless staple. If you are currently in the market for outerwear that’s a little less ubiquitous than a camel-colored option, however, look to Brie Larson’s Mango coat for inspiration. On Dec. 6, the actor shared a precious snapshot of herself on Instagram, where she posed in front of colorful Christmas trees while wearing the cozy and cute pastel cover-up, priced at $299.99. Here, the actor proved that fashion-forward outerwear doesn’t always come with a mind-boggling price tag.

In addition to the pastel mauve shade, the coat featured asymmetrical pockets. One was sewn onto the chest while the other around the hip level, on the right hand side. She finished off the look with a peach-colored oversize scarf and a puffy, bubblegum-hued tote bag from MY MUM MADE IT. In this outfit, the Captain Marvel actor offered her fans a fresh take on your classic wool coat. The bright color still felt versatile enough to wear, however, with every item in your wardrobe. So far, it sounds like her Instagram followers are also loving her bundled-up, pastel outfit. One Insta fan commented: “Serious inquiry: where did you get that coat because I might need to go buy it,” while another person wrote, “Pastel queen.”

Larson counts Mango as one of her consistent go-to affordable retailers. Back in August 2020, she wore a ruffle-adorned floral top from the label. And then she proceeded to rock pieces from Mango at least five more times, including a pasta-making sessions pictured below. In addition to Larson, other stars such as Gigi Hadid and Katie Holmes also love the brand’s street style-worthy outerwear. Holmes gravitates towards the puffer selections while Hadid loves a textured wool coat.

Larson’s exact purple coat is currently sold out, but you can add the item to your wishlist and wait for it to restock. Fortunately, Mango is selling another lavender-hued option, which can serve as a close alternative to the celeb-approved item. To recreate Larson’s look ASAP, peruse through and shop similar light purple coats from Mango, as well as other brands like Jil Sander and Michael Michael Kors, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.