It’s always a treat when celebrities offer you a sneak peek into their closets, whether that is done through a dedicated YouTube tour or if you catch a glimpse of it in the background of their Instagram story. To see a star’s inner style sanctum invites you further into their fashion universe. And occasionally, an insider glance into their wardrobes even gives you a few organizational tips and tricks — as was the case when Gigi Hadid revealed her handbag collection through an Insta photo dump. As seen in the photo she shared, Hadid organized her many designer bags in a rainbow formation — starting on the top shelf with a deep crimson color palette, transitioning throughout the ROYGBIV formation, and concluding with inky black.

Around 50 purses were pictured, and some of them were clearly recognizable due to their longstanding status as renowned It-bags. She owns Louis Vuitton’s Coussin bag in soft ivory, Prada’s Saffiano Galleri in both white and salmon hues, along with Versace’s Icon bag in maroon. Hadid has two iterations of Chanel’s timeless flap crossbody bags — one larger size boasted a blue sequin print while the other was a miniature number in quilted navy leather. Fans will also spot a Moschino Biker Bag, which takes the shape of a leather jacket, and zero in on Hadid’s playful micro Elephant Bag, which sits alongside Miu Miu’s Dahlia Crossbody bag in a deep mustard shade.

Other purses, however, might require a bit of fashion background in order to place. On the bottom shelf sits Prada’s Monkey Bowling Bag in white, a kooky handbag that debuted during the label’s Fall/Winter 2018 collection. And midway through her shelves, you’ll spot a relic from the late Virgil Abloh’s tenure at Louis Vuitton — a cloud-printed, monogrammed clutch in sky blue from the fashion house’s Fall/Winter 2020 menswear collection.

The supermodel’s approach to stocking her handbag inventory is a genuine dopamine boost that tracks with 2021’s trajectory of all things colorful and vibrant. Consider how joyful jewelry and mood-boosting clothing — either via a vivid color palette or whimsical silhouettes — have become the norm within fashion. In the beauty world, too, both rainbow hair and multi-colored eyeshadow designs continue as widely popular, on-trend looks. Hadid’s vibrantly displayed bag collection also recalls the rainbow bookshelf trend of yesteryear, where those partial to a maximalist design aesthetic arranged the spines of their novels into color-gradient rows.

If you feel inspired by Hadid’s rainbow bag collection and wish to copy her color-coordinated layout, scroll on to shop a few of her exact purses.

