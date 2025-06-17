Keke Palmer is in her vintage Chanel era — just check out her latest archival outfit for evidence. On Tuesday, the multi-hyphenate served with an office siren-worthy, 1990s-leaning look while promoting her new album Just Keke in New York City.

The Emmy Award-winning actor and all-around entertainer looked ready for business in tailored Bermuda shorts, a button-up cropped leather t-shirt, and a retro chunky chain belt. A classic BOY bag and pointed-toe patent pumps finished off the sophisticated outfit to a tee.

Since awards season kicked off earlier this year, Palmer has notably switched things up in the style department. In January, she enlisted Molly Dickson — who’s behind the sartorial winning streaks of stars like Sydney Sweeney, Sadie Sink, Bella Hadid, and Lana Del Rey — to collaborate with her on dressing.

Vintage Chanel has proven to be a favorite. Just last week at the BET Awards, Palmer wowed in a mini dress from Karl Lagerfeld’s Fall/Winter 1993 Haute Couture collection. For the SAG Awards, an archival gown from Chanel circa 1989 fit the bill.

Michael Stewart/@thestewartofny

It’s not just the Chanel archives that the duo are utilizing for inspiration either. To host the Fashion Trust US gala, Palmer dazzled in old school Oscar de la Renta. At the Essence Awards, it was all about a coveted John Galliano creation for Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2003. She’s also rocked early 2000s McQueen, as well as a look from Nicolas Ghesquière’s mid-aughts tenure at Balenciaga.

When Palmer graced best dressed lists everywhere after the Met Gala, it was thanks to an elegant custom Vera Wang number. Further proving that Dickson and Palmer are a match made in heaven.

The 31-year-old has always loved a referential nod to the past with her beauty statements, including her ‘90s-esque wispy bangs, Y2K ombré hair, and throwback spiky bangs. Now, it seems the playbook is expanding to her wardrobe, executed through the vision of expert style architect Dickson.