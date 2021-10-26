By now, if you’re a fashion-obsessed shopper, you know about New Balance’s fourth collection with STAUD. The two labels launched their first collaboration in 2020 and over a year later, they’re still dropping new buzzy pieces every influencer and celebrity wants. (Olivia Wilde was just spotted in the brand new 574 sneakers.) “For our Fall 2021 collaboration with New Balance, we wanted to highlight the tagline that perfectly captures the collaborative spirit between our two brands: "Classic Then, Class Now,” said STAUD’s Co-Founder and Creative Director, Sarah Staudinger in a press release. “This collaboration embodies the perfect union between two brands proving that great style is an evolution, not a revolution.”

For the latest launch, New Balance and STAUD drew color and silhouette inspiration from ‘80s fashion. (Its previous releases delivered ‘90s tracksuits and ‘60s colorful two-tone raincoats, so as you can see, the two brands are tapping into every decade’s iconic style with vigor.) In the spirit of the ‘80s, you’ll find an optimistic and cheerful color palette of primary colors like red, blue, and yellow with splashes of green. This stood in contrast to the summer collection where fans were greeted with soft pastel hues like seafoam green and baby pink.

Within the fresh drop, which officially launched on Oct. 26, you’ll also discover a balanced athleisure offering featuring clothes, accessories, and sneakers — reinventions of New Balance’s iconic 574 and 57/40 kicks in unisex sizes are included. Pieces like the colorblock crop top start at $70 while jackets are around $150. Meanwhile, the 574 sneakers are $120 and the 57/40 style is $150.

(+) Courtesy of New Balance x STAUD (+) Courtesy of New Balance x STAUD (+) Courtesy of New Balance x STAUD INFO 1/3

The athleisure pieces from New Balance and STAUD’s collection work for multiple scenarios. There isn’t a strict line between what you can wear to a pilates class or to the grocery store. Take the aforementioned sneakers, which could easily become part of your everyday look. You can wear the puffer vest while hitting your miles just as easily as you can layer it over a long-sleeve T-shirt with jeans for brisk fall days.

(+) Courtesy of New Balance x STAUD (+) Courtesy of New Balance x STAUD INFO 1/2

To shop the buzzy new collection from New Balance and STAUD, head to staud.clothing, newbalance.com, or browse through TZR’s favorite picks, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.