It’s been a big year for Sofia Richie Grainge. The content creator and model gave birth to daughter Eloise in May 2024, and the new mom is the first to admit that this new chapter hasn’t been without its challenges. “I think a lot of the time, moms are kind of overlooked, and I think postpartum is such a sensitive space,” she says in a recent interview with TZR. “I didn't even realize how sensitive that postpartum space would be for myself, let alone figuring out how to take care of baby — just the emotions of it all.”

Richie Grainge’s own experience prompted a need to help other mothers navigating similar struggles. She reached out to family friend Kelly Sawyer, co-CEO of national nonprofit Baby2Baby to offer her support and time. “She was like, ‘You can become an angel on our board and come do charitable work, whether that's helping with packing for emergency response bags or donating stuff,’ so I got involved in that way,” says Richie Grainge of her initial participation in the organization, which provides basic necessities to children living in poverty.

Over the past year, her involvement has deepened, culminating in her most recent project, a baby registry collection with Amazon Essentials and Baby2Baby. The curated list, titled "Baby Registry Items for Every Mom," aims to serve as a prime destination for parents preparing for a new baby. Items include Richie Grainge’s mommy and me collection of clothing as well as day-to-day necessities like diaper rash cream, formula, and baby wipes. It also includes customer perks like 15% off completion discount, up to $300 in savings on everyday essentials, free one-year returns on eligible gifts, and diaper funds, which allow friends and family to contribute gift card funds that can be used across Amazon’s stores. Also, the partnership will include a donation to Baby2Baby of 5,000,000 diapers to babies in need nationwide, as well as thousands of apparel items for babies, toddlers, and moms from Sofia’s collection.

“I am one of the first in my friend group to have a baby, so [my registry involved] a lot of investigating and research to really figure out the products that I actually needed,” says the model. “It was really challenging for me, and I just kind of wanted to create a hub that mothers can come to, a one-stop shop. It's just kind of a little home where moms can come and easily [get what they need], because I kind of wish I had that.”

The art of registry curation isn’t the only lesson Richie Grainge has learned these past 13 months. Finding balance within her new normal has been a whole other journey in itself. While she admits that more often not she can be found getting things done at home in her favorite Lululemon Align leggings (“I'm not constantly out and about”), she understands the value of quality “me” time. “I have one girlfriend who helped me get out of that really obsessive, scared, newborn phase,” she says. “She was just like, ‘You need to take care of yourself,’ and I think as mothers, we put ourselves second to our children. Your child needs the best version of you, so being able to step back, and whether it's have someone come and help for a few hours while you take a nap or get out for lunch, just doing basic things for your own mental health is extremely important.”

In a particularly thoughtful moment, Richie Grainge reflects on her resilience, something that’s surprised her in motherhood. “You could be so painfully exhausted, but you get that second wind,” she says. “As women, I feel like we push through, and right when I think I can't push through, I'm like, ‘I'm pushing through.’ I think it just showed me how resilient women are. I think that we, as women, are superhero species, because we can just show up and show up and show up and do stuff that men just can't.”