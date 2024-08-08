Even though sustainable label Bode has been creating “eclectic grandpa” co-ords since 2016, this year, it’s evolved into a street style staple for countless It girls. Hitting a high this summer, the New York-based brand has become a one-stop-shop for Blake Lively, Kaia Gerber, Ariana Grande, Dakota Johnson, and most recently, Jennifer Lawrence. While out and about in New York on August 7, the Hunger Games star styled jelly shoes straight out of the ‘90s with an instantly-recognizable Bode button-down — the same coquette-ish one Johnson wore back in June.

If you’ve been keeping tabs on Lawrence’s recent off-duty outfits, you know the fashion muse is undeniably drawn to vibrant colors — a surprising detour given her penchant for classic neutrals on the red carpet. This stylistic detour continued on Wednesday afternoon with the aforementioned bright yellow Bode shirt. Lawrence’s slightly oversized number was adorned with blue and green beaded flower embellishments along the collar and the breast pocket, while her sleeves were rolled in a laidback way. From there, the Oscar-winning actor layered a casual white tank top under her sunshine topper that coordinated to her loose linen trousers. While she loves minimalistic ballet flats from The Row, this time, she ditched her tried-and-trues for jelly fisherman sandals from Brazil-based sustainable label, Melissa — a fitting selection for the ‘90s baby. Her strappy slip-ons were completely see-through and matched the beach-ready vibes of her raffia Loewe tote bag. In true Lawrence fashion, she rounded out her OOTD with statement sunglasses from Phoebe Philo — one of her signature pairs for low-key romps around the city.

Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID

If Lawrence’s latest look feels familiar, that’s because Johnson wore the same button-down while filming her upcoming rom-com Materialists on June 5. The A-lister committed to the monochromatic moment by pairing the Bode shirt with the matching bottoms. Just like the elongated top, the sleek trousers featured the same beaded floral motif around the waistline and both hems. Johnson accessorized her double-yellow duo with similar cool-girl essentials, including a baseball cap, Bottega Veneta cat-eye sunglasses, and brown Nike sneakers. Perhaps she’ll jump on the jelly shoe bandwagon before the summer ends.

Tatiana / BACKGRID

All this to say? It’s only a matter of time until there’s another brand moment from your favorite It girl. While you await the next Bode-clad star, channel J.Law’s most recent combo via the curated edit below.