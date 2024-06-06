There’s no doubt the internet is obsessed with Challengers — the official trailer for the recently released tennis film has over 11 million views on YouTube. However, it turns out your favorite A-listers are also huge fans of the Zendaya-led drama (who wouldn’t be?). On June 6, just over a month after Luca Guadagnino’s latest blockbuster hit theaters, Jennifer Lawrence was snapped by the paparazzi in a T-shirt with the words “I Told Ya” printed on it — a subtle Easter egg that only hardcore Challengers fans will appreciate.

While out and about in New York on Thursday morning, Lawrence waved to photographers with her quirky graphic tee on full display. Even though her gray T-shirt was inspired by Challengers (more on that later), it felt right at home alongside the rest of her classic Lawrence separates. She tucked her Zendaya-approved number into her pleated black trousers which appeared to be quite high-waisted. Instead of her signature Alaïa Fishnet Ballet Flats, she dressed for the 80-degree weather with double-strap black sandals. Given she attended the Dior Cruise 2025 show less than a week ago, it comes as no surprise that she opted for the atelier’s signature Saddle Bag as her carry-all of the day. She let her shirt do all the talking and opted for little to no accessories, just her go-to pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses from Luv Lou.

In case you didn’t make it to the theater for Challengers (why not?), here’s everything you need to know about this seemingly simple top. In the film, we’re first introduced to the iconic silhouette when Tashi, played by Zendaya, is attending Stanford on a tennis scholarship. She even repeats the words during a passionate scene with Art (Mike Faist’s character), saying, “I told you, I’m the one pulling the strings here.” The shirt can be spotted in the wardrobes of both Josh O’Connor’s character, Patrick and Tashi throughout the story’s 13-year period. Jonathan Anderson, the film’s costume designer and creative director of LOEWE revealed to WWD that the design is an exact replica of John F. Kennedy Jr.’s shirt from the ‘80s. In a red carpet interview with British Vogue, the designer shared he enjoyed adding his own little unexpected tidbit to the characters.

But the shirt certainly wasn’t limited to the theater. Both Zendaya and O’Connor teased the “I Told Ya” shirt’s appearance during the headline-making press tour. At the U.K. premiere on April 10, The Crown actor wore a custom three-piece tuxedo with the phrase printed on the button-down shirt. A week later, Zendaya herself was photographed in the gray version, paired with black joggers, as well as mesh ballet flats and a double-breasted trench coat, all from Bottega Veneta.

The best part about the “I Told Ya” shirt saga? Anderson recently released a Challengers collection for LOEWE, complete with gray and white T-shirts and sweatshirts. Unfortunately, the exact gray shirt sold out almost immediately after it dropped (surprise, surprise). But the matching sweatshirt is still available. Shop the curated edit below to channel J.Law’s entire look.