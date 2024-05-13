If Jennifer Lawrence is your fashion muse, you’re likely a lover of the classics. Perfectly oversized wool coats, ballet flats, and boyfriend jeans are just a few of the elevated basics you’re likely to find her in when it comes to streetwear style, but her red carpet attire is just as timeless. In fact, one of her go-tos for formal affairs is probably the same as yours: The little black dress. And Lawrence’s Alaïa plunging, goddess-y gown from the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards is proof that you can never go wrong with a good LBD.

The No Hard Feelings star attended the New York City fete, which took place Saturday, May 11, to honor country artist Orville Peck. Since she showed up in a supportive role, it’s befitting that Lawrence embraced a more minimalist style. However, that doesn’t mean she wasn’t a standout on the carpet. From the front slit to the low neckline, the details of her Deesse Gown — combined with her barely-there Maison Ernest sandals, side swept hair, and Jennifer Meyer jewelry — put a sultry ‘70s spin on the wardrobe staple.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

But this is far from the first time the Oscar-winning actor opted for an LBD on the red carpet. There was her sheer silk chiffon Dior at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival and her ultra-sexy Versace gown for the Red Sparrow press junket, proving the A-lister’s love for black dresses is well-documented and that there is truly one for every occasion.

Love how she styled her latest one? Lawrence’s GLAAD Awards gown is great inspo for any glamorous events on your calendar (after all, wedding season is upon us), and you can channel her by seeking out similarly draped silhouettes in slinky fabric. Do it the JLaw way by letting the LBD be the star and keeping your accessories classic and minimal. A black clutch, strappy black sandals, and some sparkling hoops are all you need to keep the dress feeling formal enough for black tie affairs while letting the elegant silhouette take center stage. Trust us, this one will be a welcome addition to your ever-growing collection.