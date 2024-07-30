Besides storied ateliers like Versace, Dior, and Chanel, it’s rare for a luxury label to act as a one-stop-shop for the celebrity set, especially a newer one. However, every once and awhile, an emerging designer will break free from the mold and become a full-service operation. Such was the case for Emily Bode, the co-founder of celeb-approved label, Bode, which started as a small-batch couture menswear studio in New York. Fast forward eight years, and the rapidly-expanding name now offers ready-to-wear pieces in footwear, accessories, tailoring, home goods, and more — it’s even caught the attention of Blake Lively, Dakota Johnson, Gigi Hadid, and counting.

Launched in 2016 by Bode, the eponymous label was born when the founder began crafting one-of-a-kind jackets in her Lower East Side apartment. By utilizing vintage curtains, quilts, tablecloths, and other textiles to create fresh designs, Bode acquired a nostalgic and artisanal trademark that has only strengthened over the years. In 2018, just two years after the brand’s foundation, Bode became the first female designer to present at Men’s New York Fashion Week — she showcased a collection of ‘70s-inspired sets, patchwork outerwear, and what’s now referred to as “eclectic grandpa” co-ords.

It wasn’t long after Bode was awarded Designer of the Year by the CFDA in 2021 that A-listers caught wind of this eco-friendly label. That same year, Kendall Jenner styled a Bode T-shirt on the cover of Vogue Germany, Lorde donned a custom Bode skirt set at the 2021 Met Gala, and the Hadid sisters, Olivia Wilde, and Harry Styles all added the brand to their street style rotation. Since then, Bode’s star-studded following certainly hasn’t waned. (Styles even commissioned the label to create a custom pieces for his “Watermelon Sugar,” “Golden,” and “Daylight” music videos.)

Now, Bode has become an It girl essential both on and off the red carpet. Ahead, see the A-list fans of Bode and shop their exact styles below.

Blake Lively

Courtesy of Sony / Jade Greene

Fans first saw Lively style a Bode number on the set of It Ends With Us earlier this year. So, it’s only fitting that the brand is essential for the book-to-movie adaptation’s press tour, too. While filming promo content for her upcoming film on July 16, the fashion muse styled a three-piece set from the brand, which featured a beaded button-down jacket, a coordinating sequin-embellished bra, and a Carrie Bradshaw-inspired tulle skirt. She accessorized her trio with Christian Louboutin pumps and drop diamond earrings.

Dakota Johnson

Tatiana / BACKGRID

While Johnson was filming her upcoming rom-com, Materialists in New York earlier this summer, she styled cool-girl co-ords almost every day for three months straight. One of her most unforgettable combos? Her double yellow set from Bode. The Fifty Shades of Grey star went full coquette-core in a button-down jacket and matching pants. Both pieces were adorned with beaded blue, white, and green floral motifs along the collar, breast pocket, waistline, and both hems of the bottoms. Brown Nike sneakers gave her colorful duo a relaxed feel.

Gigi Hadid

Another A-lister to approve the butter yellow trend early on was Hadid, who went to Disneyland for her 28th birthday last April. The supermodel braced for the scorching hot temps in Bode’s Soleil Shorts in a pastel yellow hue. Hadid’s baggy thigh-grazing bottoms were designed to mimic traditional rugby shorts, given its short inseam and wide legs. If you look closely enough, you’ll see her slip-on shorts were embellished with sunburst-esque embroidery — a fitting selection for the summer heat.

Kaia Gerber

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

During one of her signature strolls around New York on July 15, Gerber proved that Bode is one to watch on the footwear front as well. Marking her umpteenth time this season, the Palm Royale star wore black-and-cream sneakers from Nike’s collaboration with Bode, which debuted back in April 2024. In true model off-duty form, she paired her sleek kicks with navy blue joggers, a classic black tank, and of course, wired It girl headphones.

Ayo Edebiri

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment

If you recently binged Season 3 of The Bear, you’ve already seen Edebiri in a few Bode numbers. Her character, Sydney frequently styles the label’s “grandpa chic” staples — when she’s not in uniform, that is. The actor reaches for Bode pieces when she’s on the red carpet, too. At the AFI Awards Luncheon in January 2023, she coupled an oversized black hair bow with Bode’s red Sailor Coat worn as a dress. Edebiri made the loose-flowing mini feel edgy with lace-up cargo boots.

Ariana Grande

If you tuned into Grande’s appearance on Saturday Night Live back in March, you know she styled one applause-worthy piece after another. Alongside a Vera Wang Haute Couture gown, a navy Fendi slip dress, and a David Koma Fall/Winter 2023 LBD, she also delivered a few stellar street style looks. During rehearsal, the “Eternal Sunshine” singer looked cute and cozy in Bode’s Nursery Rhyme Sweater. The red and tan cardigan is topped with storybook patterns, specifically Humpty Dumpty, and is shockingly still available to shop.

Emily Ratajkowski

Whether they know it or not, Bode’s see-through Beaded Fringe Maxi Dress has become a celebrity favorite both on and off the red carpet. So far, it’s been worn by Alexa Chung, Gracie Abrams, Emily Ratajkowski, and counting. EmRata, for one, chose the beloved maxi dress for an evening out in Paris. Paired with nothing else but a black thong, the shimmery design turned heads thanks to its sleek ‘90s-esque scarf, fringe hem, and completely sheer fabric.

Stephanie Hsu

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic/Getty Images

At the premiere for her Amazon Prime animated series, The Second Best Hospital In The Galaxy, Hsu walked the purple carpet in high-waisted white trousers and Bode’s Amrita Fringe Top. Her sleeveless crop top was adorned with Greek-inspired beaded patterns throughout the entire design.