With a book-to-movie adaptation as buzzy as Colleen Hoover’s best-selling It Ends With Us, it comes as no surprise that its star, Blake Lively kicked off the coordinating press tour almost two months before its release. At every promo soirée this summer, the fashion muse has tapped into the Zendaya-approved method dressing formula with luxe floral-inspired attire — a fitting homage given her character is a florist named Lily Bloom. And just when fans thought her floral ‘fits couldn’t get any better than a rosy Balmain LBD, Lively stunned in a voluminous tutu skirt and a matching sequin bra from Bode — her favorite label as of late.

While filming promotional content for It Ends With Us on July 16, Lively met up with the novel’s author, Hoover, and her co-star Isabela Ferrer inside a transformed flower shop set. The Gossip Girl alum broke up her denim style streak in a three-piece set from New York-based label, Bode, which was practically made for twirling. She coincidentally styled the Sequin Sunset Lily Bra and the coordinating Lily Skirt — an enviable ensemble that aligned perfectly with Lily Bloom’s ultra-feminine aesthetic in the film. Lively’s top was adorned with various pastel flowers in an intricate sequin shape. From there, the A-lister slipped on the complementary tulle skirt, which featured the same sequin botanical pattern on a thick high waist band. Underneath her Carrie Bradshaw-esque midi peeked a pair of vintage Christian Louboutin ankle-strap pumps with pastel pink pearls and glitter. In true Lively form, her final outfit certainly wasn’t lacking in any bling as she accessorized with drop diamond earrings and various mismatched statement rings.

Courtesy of Sony / Jade Greene

For her next solo close-up, Lively threw on another animated Bode staple to complete her stellar OOTD — a beaded button-down jacket. Her white overcoat was embellished with the word “Playtime” on the sleeve, alongside a slew of colorful embroidered fairytale characters like Humpty Dumpty, Baa Baa Black Sheep, and the Cow That Jumped Over the Moon. Perhaps her three young children had a say in picking out this story-telling topper.

Courtesy of Sony / Jade Greene

It Ends With Us doesn't hit theaters until August 9, so, knowing Lively, the next few weeks will be jam-packed with notable numbers.