Unfortunately, information about Dakota Johnson’s upcoming romance movie, Materialists, is being kept tightly under wraps. However, one thing’s for certain about the Celine Song-directed project: Johnson’s character has a closet full of enviable elevated basics. Ever since filming began in late April, behind-the-scenes paparazzi pics have captured Johnson in multiple classic co-ords, including wide-leg jeans and a cropped tank, a quilted jacket paired with white trousers, and the occasional work-ready skirt set. And most recently, while filming scenes in New York on May 28, Johnson styled another effortlessly chic street style moment, complete with a timeless trench coat and sneakers.

Instead of taking it easy after the holiday weekend, Johnson got right back to work on Tuesday morning. The Fifty Shades Of Grey actor was photographed around the West Village as she continuously popped in and out of nearby townhouses. Her character’s latest OOTD wasn’t too far of a sartorial stretch from Johnson’s signature aesthetic — she wore an elongated khaki trench coat that stretched just beyond her knees. The fashion muse primarily kept her topper closed and tied, but every once in a while, the rest of her look would peep out from underneath. Johnson appeared to be wearing a gray long-sleeve sweater alongside navy blue trousers — a surprising detour from her character’s penchant for statement denim jeans. The outfit’s laidback vibes continued onto her footwear: Nike Daybreak Sneakers in black embellished with white accents and a gum-sole bottom. Even though she surprisingly opted out of any handbag (her go-to Bottega Veneta Small Hop bag was nowhere to be found), Johnson chose a blue Polo Ralph Lauren baseball cap and small silver hoop earrings to round out her must-copy ensemble.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Between her star-studded costars Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans, the film’s award-winning director, and her character’s stellar street style, there’s already so much to love about Johnson’s mysterious movie. As we continue to manifest more details (and another Johnson sighting or two), speed up time by channeling her character’s latest separates with the curated edit below.