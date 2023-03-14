Locating your perfect denim fit is no easy feat. In fact, it’s rare to find a pair that’s love at first try; it often takes slipping into countless silhouettes before you come across the one you feel best in. If this feels all too familiar (sigh), here’s an idea: investigate the brands and styles your favorite celebrities love for shopping inspo. After all, they do have access to the best-of-the-best products on the market. Take Hailey Bieber and her jeans from Levi’s, for instance. She’s a loyal fan of its laid-back vintage 501 style, which has that perfect lived-in feel and fit.

On March 13, the Rhode Skin founder stepped out in Los Angeles with her husband Justin Bieber while wearing the aforementioned slouchy jeans, which she sourced from Denim By Orlee. For the low-key, post-Oscars day — the night before, Bieber attended the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party — the model gave the relaxed bottoms a preppy touch by styling it with Loewe’s cropped striped polo shirt. Sticking to her signature oversized proportions, the beauty queen topped off the look with a roomy leather jacket from Previously Known. She accessorized with sleek and luxe pieces, including Miu Miu’s Wander Matelassé Mini Bag, Bottega Veneta’s Tex Mules, and Saint Laurent’s 557 Shades.

thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

It seems the baggy jeans are Bieber’s latest errand-running staple, as she wore them back in February while out in the City of Angels. That time, instead of wearing the bottoms with a bold statement top, the star wore the pants with a neutral crop shirt, as seen below. She did, however, don a similar black leather jacket with her street style outfit — Bieber loves this outerwear style.

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Before you find yourself overly surprised by her affordable denim pick — she has a penchant for designer items — you should know that Bieber has starred in Levi’s brand campaigns before. Last May, for example, she celebrated Levi’s 149th anniversary of its 501 jeans by appearing in ads alongside other talent such as actor Barbie Ferreira, musician ASAP Nast, and DJ Peggy Gou. Therefore, it makes sense the model now keeps a few pairs of Levi’s stocked in her personal wardrobe. Should you want to recreate her off-duty outfit, shop the pieces below.