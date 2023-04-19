Hailey Bieber has, without question, mastered the effortless off-duty model uniform. Whether she’s stepping out in Los Angeles to grab dinner with her husband or endorsing her beauty brand Rhode on IG, Bieber never misses a sartorial beat. A key — and sometimes overlooked — part of the 26-year-old entrepreneur’s relaxed outfit formulas? Her sleek shades. And as of late, it seems she found her new favorite pair as Bieber wears Courrèges Tech sunglasses nonstop. In fact, she’s so fond of the style, which boasts a rectangular shape and logo hardware, that she owns them in both black and white hues.

This year alone, Bieber was snapped in the cool frames by the paps on numerous occasions. For instance, on February 10, she wore them while getting brunch with her spouse Justin Bieber and close friend Justine Skye. Bieber’s outfit consisted of understated, elevated separates, including Magda Butrym’s Double-Breasted Leather Coat, a cropped cashmere sweater vest from Prada, and Denim by Orlee Vintage Levi’s Shorts. From there, she teamed the sunglasses with other luxe accessories like loafers from Eytys, Miu Miu’s Wander Matelassé Mini Bag, and a belt from the Italian fashion house. Per usual, Bieber completed the look with a pair of gleaming chunky gold hoops.

BACKGRID

Bieber also posted a photo of the black sunnies on the ‘gram in February while promoting a Rhode kit. For this other low-key outfit, the model paired the accessory with a simple white tank top and gold jewelry.

A month later, on March 27, Bieber arrived at a meeting in LA with the shades on. Here, she took her outfit in a sporty direction by opting for an athletic-looking jacket from Martine Rose, a leather miniskirt from Y/Project Fall 2022 collection, and Nike’s Toggle Metallic Silver Alabaster kicks. Given that she’s clearly smitten with the Courrèges piece, you can expect her to wear them with her signature cool-girl staples throughout summer, too.

BACKGRID

If you’re now eager to buy a pair of the shades, you’re in luck because the item is still in stock. And should you want to style them with simple yet sleek basics à la Bieber, shop the accompanying pieces, below.