Pump Up Your Wardrobe With These Playful Platform Loafers
A step above the rest.
by
Alison Syrett
2 hours ago
Menswear-inspired footwear always feels right this time of the year. But this season the platform loafers of fall 2022 are especially enticing. Ahead, shop 11 of TZR’s favorite styles.
