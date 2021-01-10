Hailey Bieber fans fall into several categories. Some are obsessed with her and Justin Bieber’s super-sweet marriage; others, her knack for putting together the perfect street style outfit (blazer, bralette, and Levi 501’s — check). If you fall into the latter category, you’ll likely recognize the subtle component that Bieber makes sure to include in each of her off-duty outfits: minimalistic baubles. Typically, she reaches for yellow gold jewelry pieces, Bieber’s favorite, by opting for some variation of gold hoops, dainty necklaces, and frosty rings. They all add luxe elements to her edgy, cool-girl ensembles.

Whether you’ve kept an eye on the model’s Instagram profile or paparazzi pics as of late, you’ll notice she doesn’t leave the house without items like her dainty necklace from BYCHARI, which spells out her middle name and skin care brand Rhode, a Tiffany & Co. bracelet (she is a global ambassador for the brand), and timeless gold hoops from Anita Ko. Her engagement ring, too, is another wear-everywhere piece.

Like most stars, Bieber prefers to add fine jewelry to her accessories collection to ensure durability and longevity (pro tip: 14 karat and 18 karat gold will last longer than options such as gold vermeil or plated). Because the pieces are made with these long-lasting materials, they typically come at a higher price point — with the items in Bieber’s stack ranging from $305 to $6,400. To shop Bieber’s favorite accessories, scroll ahead.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Personalized Necklaces

In this sweet selfie, Bieber put her BYCHARI necklace on full display, along with her Anita Ko Meryl Hoops, which are also a repeat player from her jewelry box. She began wearing this personalized necklace around the time of her Rhode press tour and hasn’t taken it off since, which showcases her dedication and pride to her skin care line.

Chunky Chain Bracelets

While sunbathing, Bieber showed off her purple poolside ensemble to her 9.4 million TikTok followers (and counting). In the laid-back look, you’ll notice her chain-style bracelet from Tiffany & Co. radiating in the sunshine, confirming that she wears the luxe bracelet no matter the occasion.

Timeless Gold Hoops

To finish off every ensemble — both casual or elevated — Bieber opts for simple gold hoops from Anita Ko. Her pair are just right as they’re not too big or too small for daily wear.