The breezy dresses that defined the summer of 2022 are a ways back as fall rolls in and fashion’s new mood shifts to hardy leather. And perhaps no one is happier than Hailey Bieber, who has made the investment outerwear something of a staple since early this spring. The latest example came on Oct. 10, when the 25-year-old Rhode founder was out running errands in Los Angeles looking cool and casual in a faded leather jacket from the Stockholm-based vintage shop Worn. She wore the topper with a midriff-baring sports bra, matching boot-cut yoga pants, and her signature black oval sunglasses by Balenciaga.

Bieber seemingly loves leather jackets and has been photographed in various styles, from short croc-embossed styles to an elongated motorcycle version all throughout the year. It seems to have become something of a new signature for the star, who has also been known to frequently wear blazers. In fact, she pretty much seems game to wear every kind of leather topper you can imagine.

She even showed her commitment to the leather jacket throughout the summer, having made it appropriate for the season by wearing it with shorts and sneakers. A couple of months after that, in Sept. 2022, Bieber wore a croc-printed moto style over a minidress on the opening night of fashion week in Paris.

Bieber’s looks are a mere reflection of what was seen on the runway for Fall/Winter 2022. For example, Prada sent down the runway a mix of oversized leather trenches, pea coats, and shearling-lined bombers paired with sheer midi skirts and Mary Jane pumps. All the while, Gabriela Hearst at Chloé showed its own take on the outerwear staple in earthy tones of clay, camel, and black.

Given the aforementioned inventory, which range from splurge-worthy to more moderately priced pieces, you needn’t worry about finding a leather jacket (or several leather jackets, if you’re like Bieber). To make things that much easier, scroll below to see and shop some Bieber-inspired picks in TZR’s edit, below.

