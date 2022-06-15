It’s been a minute since a celebrity beauty brand has been as highly anticipated as Hailey Bieber’s Rhode skin care line. The model has managed to drum up a substantial amount of hype by sharing behind-the-scenes snippets of the brand as well as her oh-so-glowy skin routine on TikTok. Over the last few months, she’s hinted that her line of products will focus on hydration and a “glazed donut” glow while promising that customers can expect high-quality and effective formulas. Now, the day has finally come — Hailey Bieber’s Rhode Skin is officially in the world.

Launching today with a small, curated collection of three products, Rhode lauds itself as “edited, efficacious, and intentional.” On the brand’s website, a note from Bieber reads: “Rhode is dedicated to making products based in science and great formulation, simplifying many of the mysteries and complex narratives behind efficacious skin care. I hope these will become your go-to essentials that can live in your bathroom, be your favorite travel companion, improve your skin over time, and keep your skin happy and hydrated.”

Hannah Baxter

These essentials include the Peptide Glazing Fluid, Barrier Restore Cream, and Peptide Lip Treatment. Each bottled in minimal, eco-friendly packaging, the formulas contain skin-nourishing heavy-hitters like hyaluronic acid, peptides, squalane, and niacinamide — plus they’re all fragrance-free.

Hannah Baxter

Perhaps the best part? Rhode is budget-friendly, with every product retailing under $30. “Just because something is more expensive doesn't necessarily mean that it works better,” Bieber said in an interview with Byrdie. “It really all depends on the formula. When developing Rhode, I wanted to create this world that everybody has access to and feels welcome to."

Courtesy of rhode

While Bieber’s line is obviously filled with products she loves, the star says that Rhode isn’t tailor-made just for her. “I didn’t want to make a brand that only worked for me,” she told Byrdie. “I wanted to know how to fill the gaps that people were looking for, and what people thought was missing or hated about celebrity brands.”

Below, get a closer look at the three Rhode Beauty products, and prepare to capture Hailey Bieber’s signature glow.

